Schwab: No matter the time, Geneva football excited for crack at Lemont

If there is bad blood between the Geneva and Lemont football teams on Saturday night, it will have to do with what happens after kickoff, not beforehand.

A bemused Geneva coach Rob Wicinski made light of rumblings that hard feelings developed between the coaches about the second-round playoff game time, which ended up being 6 p.m. Saturday.

“There’s always friction with me on game times,” Wicinski said. “I always want to play on Friday and nobody wants to, and then I’ll tap dance and try to make them feel bad about playing on Saturday. But it never works.”

Game times for playoff games are on Saturdays unless both schools agree to shift it to Friday. Lemont coach Eric Michaelsen was unwilling to bend, but he remains in Wicinski’s good graces, dating back to when the teams played when both programs were struggling early in their coaches’ respective tenures.

“Ever since then we’ve kind of exchanged tape on the side if one of us was playing someone else,” Wicinski said. “I’ve had kind of a working relationship with Eric. He’s been a really good guy. I don’t have any animosity.”

Wicinski rushed to Saturday night’s Batavia-Lemont first-rounder immediately after his Vikings walloped Oak Forest, 69-28, a few hours earlier. He arrived in Lemont at halftime for an eye-ball peek at the Indians, an old-fashioned scouting method that Wicinski prefers to video tape whenever possible.

Lemont defeated Batavia, 23-14, after blanking the Bulldogs in the second half.

“They moved a lot better than I expected them to,” Wicinski said. “Not only are they thicker-butted but they’re moving better than I thought, so maybe it wasn’t so good to see them.”

Lemont plays on turf and might be a speedier squad than Geneva, but Wicinski dismissed the notion that the surface could spell trouble for the Vikings.

“I feel like every team we play is faster than us – what’s another half a sneaker, half a cleat or whatever, on [the turf],” said Wicinski, adding that Geneva’s receivers are quicker than people perceive. “It is what it is. We don’t worry about it.”

So forget the start time, forget the surface. The Vikings, riding an eight-game winning streak, are delighted for their crack at unbeaten Lemont.

Matter of fact, Wicinski almost sounds as if he’s preparing for a mid-winter trip to Maui, not the southwest suburbs.

“That whole facility is awesome,” Wicinski said. “If you’re going to go to a game, this is an awesome game to get to ... [the stadium] is built into the side of the hill, the stands are great. It’s a great environment, great team. We’re pumped to go. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Cadets’ chemistry: Marmion’s size along the lines and dependable defense are well known, but Cadets coach Dan Thorpe said his team’s tough hide also has contributed to its 9-1 record.

“The camaraderie of the team, the team chemistry,” Thorpe said, referring to some of his team’s less heralded attributes. “Their ability to take coaching without punking an attitude. They take criticism well.” Marmion plays a 6A second-round game at T.F. South on Saturday. If both Marmion and Geneva prevail, the teams would meet in Aurora in the quarterfinal round.

The Cadets will soon find out how their talent stacks up with some of the best in 6A. Thorpe is already confident in Marmion’s intangibles.

“You never know how chemistry is going to develop,” Thorpe said. “There’s so many things that can go into that. You can have a beer party that screws it up, you can have injuries that change the dynamic. Distractions come throughout the year, eligibility issues, egos, getting full of themselves.

“When we were [8-0], they were mature in regard to they just wanted to win that next week.” • Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at 630-845-5382 or jschwab@kcchronicle.com.