Geneva football lights up Oak Forest for Round 1 triumph

GENEVA – Oak Forest stacked the box from the start of Saturday’s IHSA Class 6A first-round playoff game in a bid to stop Geneva’s power running attack.

The Bengals succeeded, so the Vikings took it outside. That’s where most of the damage was done in a 69-28 romp that sounded as easy as it often looked.

“Just make one cut, go north and south,” senior running back/linebacker Connor Quinn said. “Get upfield and gain as many yards as you can.”

Geneva plowed through for 358 rushing yards and matched a season and program record set last week with 69 points against Larkin. That’s 10 touchdowns and nine extra points in 10 drives. Almost perfect.

“We had our opportunities and we were clicking,” Vikings quarterback Matt Williams said. “We didn’t get stopped once, and the offensive line is the key. We go as they go. If they play well, we’ll play well. I can’t give them enough credit for anything.”

Kevin Dwyer, Jacob Bastin, James Buban, Brett Willman and Jake Mills – pancaking from left to right – kept Williams clean all afternoon, a feat they hope to repeat when the 8-2 Vikings visit unbeaten Lemont in a second-round game next week. A junior, Williams rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on six carries while finishing 9-for-13 through the air with touchdown passes to Ben Rogers (50 yards) and Connor Einck (nine).

Quinn played a handful of second half defensive series with the Vikings ahead, 41-14, but stopped handling the ball on offense after intermission. He made a big enough impact before the half, gaining 116 yards on 19 carries with touchdown runs of 4, 1 and 21 yards. Oak Forest (6-4) matched Geneva’s first two scores with a double-wing option offense resembling the scheme that gave the Vikings fits in a season-opening loss at Rock Island. Defending it took some readjusting, but Geneva eventually was up to the challenge. After grabbing the lead, 21-14, on Quinn’s third touchdown, the Vikings forced the game’s first punt with 7:10 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bengals uncorked a handful of big plays the rest of the way – most involving junior running back/wide receiver Tevin Coleman (196 all-purpose yards) – but they were only blips in what otherwise was sound execution.

“You’ve just got to read your keys and go,” Quinn said. “Our D-line did a real good job tonight and our linebackers came up in the box and were tough, too.”

Geneva took its opening and closed the half on a 27-0 run. Its final drive of the second quarter included Williams’ 37-yard run on a fake punt option that eventually set up some more trickery: Rogers’ 13-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Kraig on a fake field goal as time in the half expired. Parker Woodworth’s second touchdown run after intermission triggered the running clock with 6:02 to play, but the Vikings were in no rush to abandon celebration mode. Following tradition after the postgame huddle, players rushed over to serenade fans with the school fight song.

“A playoff run is extremely special,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “The kids need to appreciate it, take care of business, have fun and do what they do, and who knows where the chips may fall. You can’t rush it. You can lose fast, but you can’t win fast, so you just take your time and let it fall out.”

GENEVA 69, OAK FOREST 28

Geneva 14 27 14 14 – 69

Oak Forest 14 0 14 0 – 28

First quarter G – Quinn 4 run (Moore kick), 9:23 O – Longawa 12 run (Williams kick), 5:21 G – Quinn 1 run (Moore kick), 0:48 O – Coleman 58 pass from Longawa (Williams kick), 0:31 Second quarter G – Quinn 21 run (Moore kick), 9:56 G – Williams 29 run (Moore kick), 5:12 G – Rogers 50 pass from Williams (Moore kick), 2:54 G – Kraig 26 pass from Rogers (kick failed), 0:00 Third quarter O – Hullinger 6 pass from Longawa (Williams kick), 7:34 G – Nobregas 5 run (Moore kick), 4:29 O – Coleman 36 run (Williams kick), 2:21 G – Einck 9 pass from Williams (Moore kick), 0:20 Fourth quarter G – Woodworth 31 run (Moore kick), 8:30 G – Woodworth 13 run (Moore kick), 6:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Oak Forest: Longawa 18-101, Coleman 11-96, Barry 14-35, Zale 3-18, Pickett 5-12, Hullinger 1-3, Brent 1-(-6). Totals: 50-259. Geneva: Quinn 19-116, Williams 6-105, Woodworth 3-44, Nobregas 7-43, Cella 4-31, DuVair 1-12, Berthold 1-6, Favis 1-1. Totals: 41-358. PASSING – Oak Forest: Longawa 5-10-82-2-1, Zale 1-1-34-0-0, Coleman 1-1-31-0-0. Geneva: Williams 9-13-185-2-0, Rogers 1-1-13-1-0.