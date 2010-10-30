End of season, possibly era for Batavia football

LEMONT – Saturday’s first-round playoff game between the Batavia football team and Lemont was begging for a dramatic finish that never materialized.

Batavia remained in striking distance until the end, but couldn’t ante up offensively throughout a dreary second half, falling to unbeaten Lemont, 23-14. Lemont advances to host Geneva in a second-round 6A playoff game next week.

The loss could have been the final one in Batavia coach Mike Gaspari’s 26-year career as head coach. An announcement about the program’s future is expected shortly after Batavia’s season-ending banquet on Nov. 9.

Gaspari said he enjoyed his 26th squad thoroughly, saying it included several excellent role models for his son, junior quarterback Noel Gaspari.

“More as a dad than a coach, I’m very thankful my son had an opportunity to play with this group of seniors,” Gaspari said.

Gaspari thought his Bulldogs (5-5) could hang with the Indians (10-0) despite the wide gap in records, and he was proven right. Lemont needed a score with 17 seconds to go before halftime to take a 21-14 lead into intermission after a pair of Indians turnovers helped set up Batavia touchdowns. Lemont coach Eric Michaelsen also said he wasn’t surprised it ended up being a sweat-it-out matchup.

“It’s playoff football,” Michaelsen said. “This ain’t our first rodeo with this stuff. You’re playing good teams all the time. It ain’t going to be like it is during the regular season. Coach Gaspari’s got an awesome program, they had a week to prepare for us, and they did some things that limited us. They’re a pretty physical team from a physical conference.”

The game’s early possessions seemed more foreshadowing of a rout. Lemont cruised to an eight-play, 68-yard touchdown drive on the game’s opening possession, then stuffed the Bulldogs three-and-out to rile up the home crowd. But Batavia junior defensive lineman Cole Gardner intercepted Lemont quarterback Mike Hall on the Indians’ next possession and returned it to the Lemont 28 yard-line.

Batavia parlayed the pick into an 11-yard touchdown pass from Gaspari to Joe Sortino to tie the game, and the Bulldogs were in the hunt from then on. A second Lemont turnover also was golden for Batavia. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, the Indians accidentally touched a bouncing punt deep in their territory, and Batavia’s Jon Gray pounced to give the Bulldogs possession at Lemont’s 7 yard-line. A 4-yard touchdown run by senior Emund Kabba tied the game, but the Indians reclaimed the lead by capitalizing on a short field to move ahead 21-14 by halftime.

That was almost it for the night’s scoring. The Bulldogs’ David Peskind returned the second half’s opening kick to Lemont’s 45 yard-line, but a holding penalty curtailed the drive, symbolic of a night when most of the whistles didn’t go the visitors’ way.

“When we’re getting penalties left and right, it’s kind of hard to come back from a third-and-22,” Kabba said. “We just tried to overcome it.”

Batavia’s hopes were dented further with 4:04 left in the third quarter when Kabba couldn’t handle a halfback toss on a first-down play that started at the Bulldogs’ 9 yard-line, and by the time Kabba retrieved the ball, he was snowed under by the Indians for a safety. Even more frustrating for the Bulldogs, Gaspari thought there was plenty of room to roam along the edge on the play.

“We were going to pop that for a long ways,” Gaspari said.

Lemont’s hard-hitting defense never allowed Batavia to sustain a lengthy drive. The Indians sacked Noel Gaspari five times. Batavia’s defense was solid and gave its offense plenty of chances in the second half, but had no sacks of Hall.

“They’re a very aggressive, down-hill defense, but we’ve faced defenses like that this year,” coach Gaspari said. “It wasn’t anything we hadn’t seen. We were prepared for it. I thought at times we executed well but it was the penalties and the sacks that kind of did us in offensively.”

Sophomore receiver Zach Strittmatter was the Bulldogs’ most dynamic offensive performer, hauling in four catches for 78 receiving yards, including a pair of slick grabs. Strittmatter is one of numerous players who should return that makes Gaspari believe Batavia football is again on the rise; the Bulldogs have not won a playoff game since falling in the 6A state championship game in 2006. Gaspari said the program’s dominance at the lower levels this season also bodes well.

“The table is set now for a great future for our program,” Gaspari said.

LEMONT 23, BATAVIA 14

Batavia 7 7 0 0 – 14

Lemont 14 7 2 0 – 23

HOW THEY SCORED First quarter L – Hall 1 run (Orszulak kick), 9:05 B – Sortino 11 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 5:10 L – Taylor 12 pass from Hall (Orszulak kick), 0:54 Second quarter B – Kabba 4 run (Clabough kick), 7:42 L – Anzalone 2 run (Orszulak kick), 0:17 Third quarter L – Safety, 4:04 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Batavia: Kabba 14-61, Lyons 5-14, Guzaldo 1-3, Gaspari 8-minus 26. Totals: 28-52. Lemont: Forrest 13-34, Anzalone 9-31, Hall 8-8, Arenberg 2-3. Totals: 32-76. PASSING – Batavia: Gaspari 9-21-1-127. Lemont: Hall 17-23-1-162. RECEIVING – Batavia: Gardner 2-15, Sortino 1-11, Strittmatter 4-78, Guzaldo 1-18, Peskind 1-5. Totals: 9-127. Lemont: Ferry 6-90, Taylor 6-41, Arenberg 4-27, Murphy 1-4. Totals: 17-162. TOTAL YARDS – Batavia 179, Lemont 238