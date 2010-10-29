Batavia football returns to postseason after one-year hiatus

BATAVIA – Batavia football players officially banished “2-and-7” from the lexicon early in summer workouts. Leave last year’s record on a ledger, not their lips.

Attitudes reflected optimism throughout the fall, and eventually brought the 5-4 Bulldogs back to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus.

Putting things in perspective has been a theme since last weekend, when Batavia clinched a postseason berth with a lopsided win at Streamwood. As the Bulldogs prepare for Saturday night’s Class 6A playoff opener at unbeaten Lemont, memories have turned to motivation in a bid to extend the season past a 10th week.

“You never take for granted kids at this age and what a year like we had last year can do to you,”

Batavia coach Mike Gaspari said. “If kids were anything like adults, we would have gone 0-9. It’s amazing how fast people can turn on you, even at this level. The kids just took it to heart and worked incredibly hard in the offseason. They’re a great group of guys, especially the seniors.”

While Gaspari guards against making it an issue, the fact remains his players suit up each week knowing their coach’s career might be ticking down. Also Batavia’s athletic director, Gaspari is expected to offer definitive word on his future after Batavia’s postseason banquet.

Much like their coach, the players aren’t speculating about Gaspari’s future, though they’re still taking comfort in getting Gaspari back to the postseason for the seventh time in eight falls.

“We’re used to being a big-time program every year, and we knew we could get to the playoffs,” says junior quarterback Noel Gaspari, Mike’s son.

It’s been a bumpy ride, to be sure. Batavia has alternated losses and wins – in that order – since opening the season 2-1. Bartlett and Geneva both scored 40 points on the Bulldogs, with a Batavia shutout of St. Charles East sandwiched in between.

Now comes Lemont, which led the South Suburban Blue in scoring offense with 353 points.

After all the number crunching, film study, comparing and contrasting, Mike Gaspari still sits back and envisions consistency for an inconsistent team.

“For 5-4 to draw 9-0, I like our matchup, I like our chances,” he says. “It’s as good a draw as we could have hoped for. Sure, Lemont’s going to be a great opponent, but I still see this as a game that could come down to the wire, maybe even come down to the kicking game at the end.”

That confidence extends to the trenches, where veteran center Sean Tews anchors the offensive line. Without forgetting the Bartlett, Geneva and North games, he points to Batavia’s 14-7 loss to 6A contender Marmion in the season opener.

“The competition that we’ve been playing in the regular season was really tough,” Tews said, “so I think going into the playoffs we have a little big of an upper leg there.”

Should the Bulldogs match their lengthiest winning streak of the season – two – Geneva would await in the second round if the Vikings beat Oak Forest on Saturday afternoon. A rematch with Marmion could follow in a potential 6A quarterfinal.

Some players and coaches looked ahead once the brackets were released, but had returned to reminiscing before too long.

“As I’ve always said, when you get in, it’s very special. I still haven’t forgotten about those years when we were battling so hard for the playoffs,” Mike Gaspari said. “You’re so envious of the teams that get to do it. It’s a special opportunity. I’ll never forgot how that felt. We were always wondering if we would ever be able to do it, so when we did it, it was terrific.”

KCChronicle.com/preps Game of the Week Class 6A: (8) Batavia BULLDOGS (5-4) at (1) Lemont INDIANS (9-0), 6 p.m. Saturday

What the crowd will be buzzing about An intriguing opportunity for Batavia to keep its season alive, despite the difference in records. Lemont coach Eric Michaelsen concedes the Bulldogs come from a bigger conference and school than his champions of the South Suburban Blue, while Batavia coach Mike Gaspari and Co. are “pretty darn excited” about their draw.

What the fly on the wall in Batavia’s locker room might hear: “Let’s stop and think for a minute about where we were a year ago. Geneva had just beaten us to end our season at 2-7, and we were down in the dumps about things. The playoffs seemed like a long way off. Not anymore. We’re here, guys, we’re where you worked and wanted to be. So let’s not just be one and done, huh? Let’s make a little noise and see where we can land.”

What the fly on the wall in Lemont’s locker room might hear: “We need to understand that this is a really good team, no matter what their record says. They’re going to be physical, they’re going to be fast, and they’ll have a few more players on the sidelines. We need to have discipline and be on top of everything, or it’s going to be a short stay for us in the postseason.”

Batavia will have it rolling if: A veteran defensive front seven clamps down on the Indians. Batavia struggled up front in losses to Geneva, Bartlett and St. Charles North, but got back to being bullies in a runaway against skidding Streamwood in the regular-season finale. Getting through Lemont’s offensive line and cutting off lanes for running backs Jack Forrest and Mike Anzalone (17 combined rushing touchdowns) will be crucial.

Lemont will have it rolling if: Its defense stays consistent. The Indians have allowed just 119 points, recording shutouts of Little Village and Thornton Fractional North, both playoff teams. Against Batavia, Lemont will see a bevy of formations and an emerging quarterback in junior Noel Gaspari. A young unit must get big plays from one of its lone seniors: safety Clayton Fejedelem leads the Indians in tackles (56) and interceptions (four). Offensively, Lemont has clicked on the ground and through the air despite losing its starting quarterback to injury early in the season, turning to effective junior Mike Hall.

Coach Sly says... We’re seeing quite a bit of the South Suburban Blue in this first round, eh? Lemont finished as the league’s top team and has a pretty slick playoff pedigree that includes four quarterfinals and two state title games in the past five years. For B-Town to hang in, they’ve got to keep the game tight throughout. Making quarterback Mike Hall look like a sportscaster instead of a signal-caller would be a start.

Kevin Druley’s prediction: Lemont 28, Batavia 20