Lance Corporal Alec E. Catherwood, 19, Byron, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2010 while conducting combat operations in Helmand province, Afghanistan.

He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California. He was born on May 6, 1991 in Heilbronn, Germany to Kirk and Gretchen (Ernst) Catherwood. He was a 2009 graduate of Byron High School and was a member of the FFA as a Sentry, Boy Scouts, and had a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

He enjoyed athletics, four-wheeling, mudding in his truck, and shooting his shot gun. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, his fiancé, and was a great friend to many.

Catherwood earned many personal service awards including the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Korean Defense Service Medal. He is survived by his parents, Kirk and Gretchen Catherwood, Byron; sister, Mikaela (Lance Corporal Matthew USMC) Montgomery, North Carolina; fiancé, Hailey Patrick, Davis Junction; maternal grandparents, Donald and Mary Ernst, Varna; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service were held Oct. 23 in the Byron High School Gym with Pastor Chris Brauns, of the Congregational Christian Church, Stillman Valley, officiating. Memorials may be directed to a scholarship fund set up at Byron Bank and Stillman Bank. Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave online condolences.