Batavia football whips Streamwood, snares critical fifth win

STREAMWOOD – Spare the suspense, at least ‘til tonight. Needing a victory of any kind in Saturday’s regular season finale to gain playoff eligibility, the Batavia football team steamrolled Streamwood, 50-0, getting an early jump on playing the waiting game.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-2 Upstate Eight Conference River Division) visited the end zone on five of six first-half possessions, unveiling their usual attack of varied formations and targets. Junior quarterback Noel Gaspari completed passes to seven different receivers for four touchdowns and 172 yards before intermission, while six Bulldogs carried for 150 first-half yards.

Gaspari accounted for all five Batavia touchdowns, adding an 18-yard run to scoring passes of 24 and 7 yards to David Peskind, 28 yards to Joe Sortino and 1 yard to Cole Gardner.

“We knew we could throw all over them,” Gaspari said, “but after completing a few passes we knew we could score touchdowns off of it. Throwing and bootlegging were working, too, and then running the ball after the bootleg with them thinking we were going to throw gained us a lot of yards, too.”

Streamwood (2-7, 0-6 UEC River) managed little offensively from the opening kickoff. Junior running back Alex Morrow tweaked a recent ankle injury on the Sabres’ fourth play from scrimmage, limiting the hosts even further. Batavia took over possession quickly and moved the ball with relative ease.

The offensive line created plenty of time and space for Gaspari and the running backs, and were especially instrumental during an eight-play, 96-yard drive that took just 1:41 of clock time.

“Last week we had a rough week, so we worked all week on picking up different blitz packages and stuff, and we worked really hard at practice,” Bulldogs center Sean Tews said. “That extra day of practice and having the game on Saturday really helped us a lot, too.”

Players and coaches prepared for a rare Saturday regular season game by viewing the 11:30 a.m. kickoff as a “Big Ten start time.” Streamwood’s public address announcer augmented the would-be college atmosphere with frequent score updates from games involving Northwestern, Illinois and Notre Dame. Call it more appropriate than the pregame soundtrack – themes from “Monday Night Football” and Fox NFL Sunday.

Austin Lindquist triggered the running clock with an 8-yard touchdown with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter. Referees penalized Streamwood for an illegal block in the back on the ensuing kickoff, which was notable mostly because the play resulted in a touchback. The game also included a Sabres punt that netted just 1 yard in the face of a stiff northerly wind. The Bulldogs committed 85 yards of penalties, but a bigger setback was an apparent ankle injury to fullback/defensive lineman Alec Lyons, who went down after a nine-yard carry with the Bulldogs leading, 43-0, early in the third quarter.

Batavia coach Mike Gaspari said Lyons merely tweaked an earlier sprain, and said Lyons’ long-term prognosis for a potential playoff berth was not in doubt. The Bulldogs made plans to get together for the IHSA playoff pairings show that begins at 8 p.m. feeling good about their standing. Batavia brings 41 playoff points into the draw, and the cut for 5-4 teams has traditionally hovered around 37. Either way, players and coaches prefer some drama after Batavia finished 2-7 last season.

“What a great group of kids, and what a great way to finish the regular season and have a playoff opportunity,” Mike Gaspari said.

BATAVIA 50, STREAMWOOD 0

FIRST QUARTER B – Peskind 24 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 8:11 B – Gardner 1 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 4:06 SECOND QUARTER B – Sortino 18 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 11:04 B – Peskind 7 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 8:28 B – Gaspari 18 run (Gray run), 4:03 THIRD QUARTER B – Lindquist 8 run (Clabough kick), 8:39 B – O’Kray 1 run (Clabough kick), 4:58 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Batavia: Moore 8-53, Fornek 5-50, Kabba 7-47, Gaspari 5-44, Lyons 3-21, Giacopelli 3-15, Eberhardt 2-12, Lindquist 2-9, Guzaldo 1-8, O’Kray 1-2. Streamwood: Sandoval 10-17, Crocker 3-11, Estocado 1-9, Morrow 2-(-1), Crawley 1-(-2), Lundeen 7-(-12). PASSING – Batavia: Gaspari 13-19-173-4-0. Streamwood: Lundeen 7-19-68-0-2. RECEIVING – Batavia: Strittmatter 3-54, Peskind 3-42, Sortino 2-25, Gardner 2-25, Guzaldo 1-8, Zeddies 1-5, Martin 1-4. Streamwood: Holder 7-48, Pryor 1-10, Mugnai 2-10.

Sophomore game: Batavia 49, Streamwood 0