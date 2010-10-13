Geneva football’s Cella works way out of obscurity

GENEVA – Geneva senior running back Connor Quinn says teammate Joe Cella has “always kind of been like the backseat man” for most of his football career.

It sounds like a come-down. It’s really a compliment.

Cella played second-string fullback as a freshman, sophomore and junior before kicking down the front seat and taking command of shotgun this fall. Coach Rob Wicinski said the 5-2 Vikings wouldn’t be where they are without him, which equates, perhaps, to the highest measure of praise for a longtime backup. The good news for aspiring Geneva players is that there’s a formula for all this, one a modest Cella is happy to divulge.

“I just trained my butt off, worked out a lot, did a lot of speed training, ate right,” he said. “Anyone can do it, you know what I mean? You’ve just got to put in the effort and make it a lifestyle. Once you get in the habit, it becomes a routine and gets fun and stuff.”

Having a muse doesn’t hurt, either, and Cella found one in Quinn throughout the offseason. A varsity contributor since helping Geneva reach the IHSA Class 7A state finals as a sophomore in 2008, Quinn knew he would need a running mate as the Vikings replaced eight offensive starters this fall. Wherever he went with his close friend, Cella, be it Geneva’s weight room or practice field or Proforce Sports Performance Training in Batavia, Quinn aimed to stress one main point.

The Vikings needed Cella to step up. Quinn did, too.

“Joey definitely killed it,” Quinn said. “We all just kind of noticed in the summer a little bit. Once we put on pads, we could tell he’s been working hard and doing his thing. He wants to play.”

Cella strives to be “somewhat good,” at football, he says, and called his emergence this season a product of that desire and a knack for weight training. Cella, who is 6-foot-1, bulked up from 185 pounds to 200 in the offseason and also built his foot speed. His conditioning already was strong from the spring, when Cella was a defender for the Geneva club lacrosse team.

“We thought we had a good kind of diamond in the rough,” Wicinski said, “but you just never know. He showed signs of it, but you don’t know until they actually are able to do it.”

Cella cleared that last hurdle during the first two days of fall practice at Broadview Academy in LaFox. Immediately, he noticed an increased workload, and lost count of how many times coaches were summoning his No. 33 for offensive sets and special teams. Comfort started setting in as Cella became a threat in the Geneva offense. Entering Friday’s Upstate Eight Conference crossover against South Elgin (6-1), he has rushed for 383 yards on 55 carries and caught eight passes for 141 yards.

His blocking has also contributed to an excellent season for Quinn, who has rushed for 753 yards and nine touchdowns. Cella has two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground. His first rushing score, a 50-yarder up the gut, sealed Geneva’s first victory of the season, a 30-20 home win against St. Charles East in Week 3. The Vikings exhaled after that, just like their fullback.

“There was a lot of pressure at first,” Cella said. “I was pretty nervous, I’m not going to lie. But I’m having a lot of fun with it. You’ve just got to give it all you’ve got every single game.”

Did you hear that in the backseat?