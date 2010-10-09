Geneva football shows no letdown, win easy

STREAMWOOD – Changing conferences hasn’t changed anything for the Geneva football team.

For the seventh consecutive year, coach Rob Wicin-ski’s Vikings will claim at least a share of a conference title. They guaranteed that Friday night at Millennium Field with a 48-7 thrashing of Upstate Eight Conference River Division opponent Streamwood.

Taking on a Sabres team still looking for its first conference win of the season, Geneva (5-2, 5-0) showed no signs of a letdown coming off a big win last week over archrival Batavia.

“This was a real mental challenge for us,” Wicinski said. “We had a great week of practice considering the emotions we ran into – a lot of good energy and the kids were flying around, so that was good.”

“We knew we couldn’t let up,” junior quarterback Matt Williams said. “If we let up we were going to get clipped and we couldn’t afford to get clipped.”

Williams rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more. He was 10-for-12 passing on the night for 275 yards and was rarely harassed by the Streamwood pass rush.

“Our offensive line did a heck of a job up front,” Williams said. “They’ve been doing it all year. I can’t give them enough credit. I had all day back there.”

Williams probably could have thrown for well over 300 yards, but the Vikings didn’t need him to. With Geneva already comfortably ahead, he only threw one pass in the third quarter and didn’t play in the fourth.

The Vikings had 24 points before the Sabres (2-5, 0-4) had a first down. Geneva scored on its first five possessions.

Ben Moore put the Vikings on the board with a 32-yard field goal after Geneva took the opening kickoff and ate up nearly seven minutes of the clock with a 13-play drive featuring a lot of hard running by senior running back Connor Quinn. He carried the ball 13 times for 77 yards in the contest, including a 7-yard touchdown run, and also caught a 55-yard TD pass from Williams.

The only thing that stopped the Vikings in the first half was the clock, which expired with Geneva on the Streamwood 8-yard line following a 50-yard pass from Williams to Doug Berthold.

Russ Acton caught a 12-yard scoring strike from Williams to give Geneva a 31-0 halftime lead.

Moore booted his second field goal, a 30-yarder, late in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 41-0 before Streamwood finally got a touchdown on a 4-yard run by Steve Sandoval. Grant Hudson returned the ensuing kickoff straight up the middle 80 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring.

The Geneva defense held Streamwood to under 100 yards in total offense and the Sabres got nowhere on the ground, rushing the ball 16 times for 32 yards.

About the only negative for the Vikings was penalties. They were flagged 12 times for 109 yards.

“We kind of went back to where we were the first few weeks of the season,” Wicinski said. “The discipline portion of that we definitely need to stay on top of.”

Geneva 48, Streamwood 7 Geneva 10 21 10 7 - 48 Streamwood 0 0 0 7 - 7

How they scored First quarter G-Moore 32 FG, 4:55 G-Williams 1 run (Moore kick), 2:20 Second quarter G-Quinn 7 run (Moore kick), 10:25 G-Quinn 55 pass from Williams (Moore kick), 9:39 G-Acton 12 pass from Williams (Moore kick), 2:38 Third quarter G-Williams 1 run (Moore kick), 8:45 G-Moore 30 FG, 2:41 Fourth quarter S-Sandoval 4 run (McGuiigan kick), 5:05 G-Hudson 80 kickoff return (Moore kick), 4:43

Individual statistics Rushing: Geneva- Quinn 13-77, Williams 7-31, Cella 6-29, Favis 7-32, Woodworth 1-9, Rogers 2-minus 1, Berthold 1-minus 4; Totals: 37-173. Streamwood- Sandoval 8-12, Lundeen 5-19, Bukasa 3-1; Totals 16-32. Passing: Geneva- Williams 10-12-0-275; Rogers 0-1-0-0. Streamwood Lundeen 9-28-1-61. Receiving: Geneva- Rogers 3-61, Hickey 2-36, Acton 2-37, Quinn 2-91, Berthold 1-50. Streamwood-Nykaza 4-17, Holder 2-33, Sandoval 2-3, Fritz 1-8. Total offense: Geneva 448, Streamwood 93.

Sophomore game: Geneva 40, Streamwood 19.