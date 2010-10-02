Schwab: Geneva football rediscovers old form

BATAVIA – Short of crashing Batavia’s homecoming dance and hanging blue and white streamers from the dance hall, the Geneva football team couldn’t have done much more to sap the joy from the Bulldogs’ much-anticipated weekend.

This was billed as a likely nail-biter, with both teams carrying 3-2 records and decent-but-spotted credentials into the matchup. Even Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said Thursday that considering the game a toss-up might be an optimistic viewpoint for the Vikings.

Was Wicinski playing possum?

“That’s your guess,” Wicinski said after Geneva’s decisive 40-21 win Friday, adding that he always leans pessimistic in the days before kickoff. “... By Friday I have my confidence up, and the kids are ready to go.”

After this performance, even Wicinski’s football self-esteem should be sky-high come Monday.

The win served as a likely early championship coronation for the Vikings, who have only also-rans Streamwood and Larkin remaining on the Upstate Eight Conference River slate. It was also harsh reinforcement for Batavia that the Vikings have pulled away in the Tri-Cities football derby since the Bulldogs’ memorable 2006 state semifinal win on Geneva’s turf.

Just a month ago, Geneva looked little like the championship-caliber program it has become in the past decade. The Vikings were 0-2 for the first time since Wicinski’s early days, coming off a shaky showing at Morgan Park one week after being pushed around in the opener at Rock Island.

It might have been premature to forecast the fall of the Roman empire, but let’s just say fiddle salesmen around the Tri-Cities had a gleam in their eye for a short while.

Wicinski didn’t think his team played poorly early on, but once the competition softened a bit, his Vikings blossomed in a major way.

“We’ve got a little momentum under our belt,” Wicinski said. “Any time you get a win, kids kind of get a little perkier, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, that kind of stuff. They’ve definitely made progress, and there’s still growth to do. But how fun for them. I’m so proud of them.

“To come in here, it’s a tough environment, against your rival, and they did a great job.”

The Vikings’ improvements in the last month are many, but most striking is the way Geneva’s ground game is resembling the punishing versions of the past few years. Connor Quinn is a worthy successor to the tremendous batch of backs the Vikings have fielded during their championship era. As a No. 2 option in the backfield, fellow senior Joe Cella is also dynamite. And the O-line, supposedly a bit undersized this year, is starting to click in a big way.

“Coach [Gale Gross] always says for the line, the low man wins,” Geneva center James Buban said. “It doesn’t matter how big or small as long as you keep pushing and just stay low and just keep driving your feet.”

Defensively, the Vikings rebounded Friday from last week’s 35-34, shootout win against St. Charles North, keeping the Bulldogs mostly stagnant between Emund Kabba’s early TD run and an inconsequential late bomb from Noel Gaspari to Evan Zeddies.

After allowing a Batavia touchdown on the opening drive, the Vikings’ defense dominated the rest of the first half, catching up to Kabba along the edge and allowing Gaspari minimal time to set up shop.

Geneva drove Kabba out of the game in the second half, and with the offense chewing up much of the clock, the Vikings’ defense was able to coast to the finish line with relative ease.

Regardless of how well Geneva played, it was a disheartening showing by Batavia, which might cringe the next time the Vikings show up as the homecoming opponent. The Bulldogs had played only one subpar game in the first five weeks – a lopsided loss at Bartlett – but after Friday night, the Bulldogs have reached the crossroads of their season, owning a 3-3 record with decent opponents awaiting in two of the final three weeks.

Geneva, meanwhile, will see one more high-caliber opponent between now and the playoffs, UEC crossover foe South Elgin in Week 8.

South Elgin and the rest of Geneva’s remaining opponents might want to gloss over the tapes from the first couple weeks of the season.

It’s a new-look Vikings team playing in October, and much to their delight, vintage Geneva football is once again on display.

