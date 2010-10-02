Geneva still perfect in UEC River after win over Batavia

BATAVIA – Geneva opened Friday’s game against archrival Batavia with three passes and promptly punted. The Vikings did not attempt three more passes until 3:11 remained in the first half.

An offensive line that entered the season with more question marks than returning starters barreled through a defensive front from the Tri-Cities for the second consecutive week. The Vikings took control of the inaugural Upstate Eight Conference River Division race, to boot, in rolling past the Bulldogs, 40-21.

Geneva ran for 244 yards behind linemen Kevin Dwyer, Jacob Bastin, James Buban, Brett Willman and Jake Mills – quarterback Matt Williams called them “amazing yet again” – for its fourth straight victory.

“We all open holes quickly, we all get the first push,” Mills said. “That’s what we do.”

The Vikings (4-2, 4-0 UEC River) certainly have jelled up front during their winning streak, which came after non-conference losses at Rock Island and Morgan Park that left the team feeling concerned about the play on both lines.

Batavia coach Mike Gaspari traveled to Chicago’s south side for the Morgan Park game. He said these Vikings looked dramatically different against the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-1), starting with their physicality.

Mills, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior, started nine of 11 games a season ago, and was the most experienced offensive lineman coming back. Between his firsthand scouting experience and what he’d seen on film, Gaspari thought his veteran front seven would have been the ones doing the bullying in the trenches.

Not so much.

“They just really took it to us up front,” Gaspari said. “I didn’t expect to lose that battle, especially as quickly as we did.”

Right guard Willman and right tackle Mills manned the most popular side of the line in the first half, doing arguably their best work as the first quarter wound down. Fullback Joe Cella took a handoff from Williams with just seconds remaining on the clock, scoring on a 57-yard run on a trap off right guard.

When Geneva’s front five wasn’t clearing space, the Vikings’ backs were taking tacklers with them.

Connor Quinn dragged a pile of Bulldogs forward in each of his first two carries, gaining 11 yards. Quinn visited the end zone on a 1-yard run with 57 seconds remaining in the half, his 18th carry and 76th yard before intermission.

The touchdown and point-after gave Geneva its third scoring drive of the half and a 20-7 lead. Williams capped a 15-play, 65-yard drive that swallowed 6:32 of clock time with a 1-yard keeper late in the first quarter. It all started with the push up front.

“Whether you’re a 150-pound guard or whether you’re a 250-pound guard,” Vikings coach Rob Wicinski said, “that’s what we do.”

Geneva answered the Bulldogs’ opening drive score – a 13-yard run by Emund Kabba – but were put on their heels again to begin the second half.

Kabba peeled off a 51-yard scoring run with 10:41 to go in the third quarter, with a Brandon Clabough point-after pulling the Bulldogs to within 20-14.

The Vikings made it a two-score game 13 seconds later. That’s how long it took Doug Berthold to haul in a bouncing kickoff and race 97 yards to the end zone.

Kabba injured his ankle – Gaspari called it a possible sprain – with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter and missed the remainder of the game. The back brought further versatility to an already varied offense that knows it hit a snag against Geneva.

Batavia needs to win two of its final three games to become playoff eligible, but Gaspari likes the leadership he’s seen from the senior class.

“We’ve got the guys to pull this off and get us to a Week 10,” Gaspari said. “We’ve just got to have short memories.”

GENEVA 40, BATAVIA 21

FIRST QUARTER B - Kabba 13 run (Clabough kick), 9:18 G - Williams 1 run (kick failed), 2:46 G - Cella 57 run (Moore kick), 0:00 SECOND QUARTER G - Quinn 1 run (Moore kick), 0:57 THIRD QUARTER B - Kabba 51 run (Clabough kick), 10:41 G - Bertold 97 kick return (run failed), 10:28 G - Quinn 3 run (Moore kick), 5:09 FOURTH QUARTER G - Cella 8 pass from Williams (Moore kick), 6:24 B - Zeddies 45 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 2:20 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Geneva: Quinn 28-136, Cella 5-64, Williams 7-36, Berthold 1-29, Herrera 2-5, Woodworth 2-1. Batavia: Kabba 10-108, Lyons 5-27, Lindquist 2-14, Fornek 1-4, Guzaldo 1-2. PASSING - Geneva: Williams 10-15-149-1-0. Batavia: Gaspari 11-22-165-1-0. RECEIVING - Geneva: Quinn 3-57, Cella 2-35, Rogers 1-22, Berthold 2-14, Action 2-11. Batavia: Zeddies 2-51, Strittmatter 4-48, Guzaldo 1-27, Peskind 3-23, Fornek 1-16