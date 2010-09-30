Batavia football aims to close gap on Geneva

Geneva coach Rob Wicinski pondered the plight of his team’s biggest rival during his victory walk to the Batavia visitors locker room last fall.

A 23-0 shutout of the Bulldogs – frustratingly close until the Vikings peeled off a 20-0, fourth-quarter run – closed the book on Batavia’s first two-win season in 21 years. Wicinski probably should have been thinking about recharging 8-1 Geneva for a playoff run, but instead fast-forwarded to an anticipated Batavia resurgence.

“We knew it was coming,” Wicinski said. “We could see it then. That team was going to be a force again, and we were looking forward to it.”

Batavia hosts Geneva at 7:30 tonight with the usual hoopla swirling, plus probably a little more. It’s homecoming in B-Town, and both sides are playing like ringers during a simultaneous, neck-and-neck surge to the top of the inaugural Upstate Eight Conference River Division race. The series’ first one-possession game since Geneva’s 14-12 squeaker in 2007 could be in the offing.

“Everything kind of goes in cycles at this level, regardless of the sport. You just kind of battle through that, but this is about as even as I’ve seen it in a while,” Batavia coach Mike Gaspari said. “And there’s probably about as much on the line since that [2006 state] semifinal.”

Batavia has lost its past two Geneva games by an average of 28 points and has not beaten the Vikings since blanking them, 28-0, to advance to the 2006 IHSA Class 6A state finals.

Geneva descended on Champaign two seasons later in Class 7A, and despite meeting the same bleak title game fate as the Bulldogs, kept moving up. The Vikings’ graduation losses after 2009 and a bumper crop of returning Bulldogs – including the team’s entire defensive front seven – appear to have balanced the scale.

The recency effect teeters in the Vikings’ favor given their three-game winning streak, but the Bulldogs feel good about playing the common opponent card. Geneva needed another 20-0, fourth-quarter run to defeat St. Charles East, 30-20, in Week 3. Batavia held the Saints scoreless in a 28-0 road romp last week.

What’s more, the Bulldogs feel like they’re doubly blessed.

“St. Charles East runs a lot of the same stuff as Geneva,” Bulldogs senior defensive lineman/fullback Alec Lyons said. “They work in the quick middle screen, just like Geneva. They do a lot of I [formation], like Geneva. So, as we were preparing for the East game, we were also preparing for Geneva.”

Bulldogs players still showed up to practice this week, and like their Tri-Cities counterparts, emerged mostly unscathed.

Vikings defensive linemen Andrew Mariotti and Rob Harden missed the East game, while running back/defensive back Dylan Nobregas (hand) is week-to-week, but that’s where the team’s 2010 injury report starts and ends.

“We lined up on Tuesday to do our running at the beginning of practice and I had to look again,” Wicinski said. “Everybody was there. We’re about as healthy as we’re going to be at this time of the season.”

Gaspari heaped 14 offensive formations – six more than last year – on his son and junior quarterback, Noel, whose success runs in tandem with the emergence of a strong core of playmakers. Three Bulldogs have caught touchdown passes – led by Joe Sortino’s three – while seven players have visited the end zone on runs. Emund Kabba has the most touchdown runs, with four.

Batavia hopes to contain running back Connor Quinn (seven total TDs) but will be on guard for Vikings quarterback Matt Williams and the passing game, especially after Bartlett exploited the Bulldogs’ secondary in Week 4.

Batavia will host the game for the second successive season because of a scheduling quirk. Batavia and Geneva’s move from the now-defunct Western Sun Conference to the UEC threw off the usual series rotation, perhaps paving the way to tonight’s final difference maker.

“It’s a very good game every time we play them,” Lyons said, “so another advantage is always good.”

KCChronicle.com/preps Game of the Week Geneva Vikings (3-2, 3-0 Upstate Eight Conference River) at Batavia Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 UEC River), 7:30 p.m. today

What the crowd will be buzzing about The likely end of an era. Batavia’s Mike Gaspari, keeper of the Bulldogs’ sideline since 1985, said Thursday this will “more than likely” be his final game as a head coach in this Tri-Cities archrivalry. Gaspari, who doubles as Batavia’s athletic director, plans to evaluate his future at season’s end and has stressed his hope that players and fans not make too much of his possible swan song. Returning as an assistant is a possibility.

What the fly on the wall in Geneva’s locker room might hear: “I know I don’t have to say much to get you guys fired up. You’ve been glowing about this game all week, and probably even a little bit before that. We’re moving the ball, we’re getting healthy up front on the defensive side, and everybody’s really been growing. Three weeks ago, we beat St. Charles East. Last week it was North. How ‘bout we get ourselves a little Tri-Cities sweep?”

What the fly on the wall in Batavia’s locker room might hear: “Wasn’t too long ago, fellas, that we walked off this same field to end last season with our heads down and Geneva getting out of town with a lopsided win. But that’s not gonna happen again, is it? This past summer wasn’t long ago, either, and we all remember the work you guys put in not just for this game, but beyond. Let’s get out there and show ‘em how much better we are, right off the bat. Then, let’s make it stick.”

Geneva will have it rolling if... It wins the battle up front and pushes the Bulldogs around. Geneva was worried about its lack of size on both lines when the season opened, but the offensive front has kept quarterback Matt Williams clean for most of a three-game winning streak while the defense has mounted an effective pass rush behind ends Beau George and Drew White.

Batavia will have it rolling if... The defense doesn’t rest. The Bulldogs pitched their second shutout of the season last week, blanking a St. Charles East team that grabbed a fourth-quarter lead at Geneva in Week 3. If the Bulldogs can slow Connor Quinn and the Geneva ground game and counter with a few long drives, Batavia will be in line for its first series win since the 2006 Class 6A state semifinal.

Coach Sly says... Every year we get the argument about who really leads the all-time series between these teams.

Somebody busts out the microfilm or locks themselves in the archives and emerges with a new tally. The actual action on the field tonight is gonna be just as back-and-forth, but Sly thinks the home team rates a slight edge. B-Town just has to make sure the defense holds its own, especially the secondary.

Kevin Druley’s prediction: Batavia 28, Geneva 21