Williams shows support for Geneva

A black-and-blue bracelet handed from mother to daughter became the gift that keeps on giving for Geneva sports boosters this summer.

Geneva Middle School South seventh-grader Taylor Williams immediately associated Vikings colors when her mom, Julie, returned from Oklahoma with a surprise. The budding soccer star and younger sister of Geneva quarterback Matt Williams then imagined the Vikings’ home for both sports, Burgess Field, focusing interestingly on its deteriorating drainage system and soggy grass.

“Bracelets for Burgess” was born.

To date, the private fundraising campaign to boost Burgess’ facilities or possibly bring turf to the venerable venue has produced $1,000 – 200 bracelets at $5 a pop – and counting.

“This definitely caught us by surprise, and it’s still going,” says Julie Williams, a Geneva High School employee. “Never in a million years did we think we’d be able to raise that much money just a couple weeks into school.”

The Williamses raided the Batavia Hobby Lobby on Randall Road to acquire the beads for the bracelets, snatching up those painted in blue and white as well as beads shaped like footballs, soccer balls, baseballs and basketballs.

Much rummaging produced no sign of volleyball beads, but Taylor and Julie Williams assure there is plenty of variety to choose from. Bracelets with players’ numbers are a big hit with players’ moms.

You can be the judge before Geneva’s next home football game on Oct. 15, when the bracelets will be on sale at a special table behind the home stands.

While that gives the mother and daughter duo a comfortable cushion to make more bracelets at “bead parties” for their legions of crafty friends and fellow football moms, it might also tempt the fates.

Alex Williams, 8, the youngest son of Rob and Julie, started handing out his family’s handiwork pro bono during a recent visit from friends.

“He starts giving them to his pals and I say, ‘Wait a minute. Hold up, buddy,’ ” Julie Williams said.

Taylor Williams is just as passionate about the project.

“I’m really excited to be part of helping a good cause,” she said.

Williams remembers watching her brother and his teammates play through an extremely muddy, almost swampy home blowout of DeKalb last season. She unofficially joined the movement to better Burgess as the rain fell.

Fans have discussed Burgess’ shortcomings – which include a broken field crown – for some time. Still, it wasn’t until earlier this month that Tom Finnberg, vice president of Geneva’s sports boosters organization, first convened the Friends of Burgess Field Committee.

The Geneva school board is expected to commit about $500,000 to the field renovation project, monies that either could provide a new grass surface or cover about half the cost to install artificial turf.

Taylor Williams says her goal is to sell 1,000 bracelets by the end of the school year, raising $5,000 toward improving the field she one day hopes to play on.

It’s a small contribution, but also a fashionable one.