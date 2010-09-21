Schwab: Geneva memories still fresh for St. Charles North’s Gould

It’s been a while since St. Charles North football coach Mark Gould patrolled the Burgess Field sidelines – 16 years to be exact.

Unless you’ve been entrenched in the Tri-Cities for the long haul, it may come as a surprise that Gould used to coach the Vikings, North’s oppenent on Friday night in Geneva. Gould was Geneva’s head coach for one season – in 1994 – before returning to the St. Charles High coaching staff, and later taking the North job when St. Charles split a decade ago.

Gould hasn’t returned to Burgess Field since, even if he occasionally had the itch.

“A couple of the games I was interested in going, I heard it was so crowded, I’ll catch the replays or something, because it gets very crowded there,” Gould said.

When Gould left longtime former Saints coach Buck Drach’s coaching staff to take the Geneva gig, he figured it would be the start of a lengthy tenure. But Gould’s Vikings went 3-6 in 1994, and during the ensuing offseason, Gould decided the job wasn’t right. He declined to go into specifics, not wanting to re-open old wounds, but acknowledged he was not satisfied with the school-wide direction of the program at the time.

“There were just some things that didn’t work out, and I had a chance to go back to St. Charles, and I was actually in the same position as when I left,” said Gould, who reclaimed his post as Drach’s defensive coordinator the next year. “It was just a weird set of circumstances that happened, and it probably worked out best for everybody.”

Gould’s instincts might have been valid. Geneva didn’t have a winning season for eight additional seasons after he left, four under Mike Ellberg and then the first four years of the ongoing Rob Wicinski era.

Despite his fleeting time there, Gould said he gained from his year in Geneva.

“I think maybe one year of being a head coach, people realize you understand a little more about what the job entails,” Gould said. “You really never know what it entails until you do it. Whether or not it helped me get the job, it helped once I got the job, for sure.”

Gould still has vivid memories of the 1994 Vikings, recalling standout players such as linebacker/running back Tom Wagner and receiver/defensive back Aaron Stream. Geneva was a school of about 1,300 students at the time, almost three times smaller than the St. Charles program he departed.

A pair of Geneva assistants who coached under Gould, Gale Gross and Jon Schaus, remain in the Vikings’ program.

“It really was a great opportunity,” said Gould, who succeeded a Geneva legend in Jerry Auchstetter. “The numbers at the time weren’t real big. At the time, the St. Charles numbers were big, so it was a chance to see a little bit as far as what it took to build a program, which was good in the future.”

Gould has been the North Stars’ coach since North began playing varsity football in 2001. He had led North to playoff berths in every season except his first, including a program-best Class 7A state quarterfinal berth last year.

North and Geneva never have met at the varsity level, though that will become an annual showdown, starting Friday, now that the programs are Upstate Eight Conference River rivals. Gould said he and Wicinski had discussed starting a series before the conference shakeup, but the timing never clicked.

Sixteen years might seem like ages go, but Gould is prepared for his emotions to be a bit off-kilter when he pulls up at Burgess Field on Friday.

“It’s going to bring back memories,” Gould said. “I’ve been thinking about that already, just warming up on the field outside the stadium, taking that walk from the school. It was a long time ago, but some of the memories are very fresh still.”

