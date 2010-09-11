Geneva football takes it to air against St. Charles East

GENEVA – Geneva junior quarterback Matt Williams traveled to the Peyton Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana this summer to learn at the feet of his idol and a few up-and-coming college signal-callers.

As St. Charles East continued stacking the box with seven or eight defenders Friday night, Williams instead channeled something he picked up in pee wees.

The Vikings bolstered their passing game to erase a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit and break into the win column with a 30-20 victory against the border rival Saints. Williams completed his final nine passes to set up the win in both teams’ inaugural game in the new Upstate Eight Conference River Division.

“Everyone knows you’ve got to go to the air if they’re putting so many guys up front,” Williams said. “We knew they were going to press us at some point, so we were just going to play it by ear. It worked out for us.”

East remained winless despite seeing a sizable spike in its offense. A team that entered the game with once touchdown in eight quarters visited the end zone three times, with two scores coming courtesy of Geneva special teams breakdowns.

Down the stretch, the Saints’ own turnovers and defensive lapses were the culprit. The Vikings (1-2, 1-0 UEC River) took the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter on a 2-yard Connor Quinn run after the Saints’ Andrew Carrano fumbled at the Geneva 12 at the end of a 34-yard pass play.

“Our guys really just don’t get it yet. They don’t know how to finish yet,” Saints coach Mike Fields said. “We did everything we could to win that game other than execute at the end.”

One night after Minnesota and New Orleans earned the highest television rating for a prime time regular season NFL game since 1997, Geneva’s Vikings and St. Charles East’s Saints played to their own highly-invested crowd.

Fans started filling the stands more than an hour before the varsity game kicked off as Geneva and East (0-3, 0-1 UEC River) met as league rivals for the first time since sharing the Little Seven Conference in 1964. A pregame public address announcement traced the schools’ rivalry back to the Bi-County Conference in 1917.

Geneva showed well enough in its first 4:13 as a UEC team, as it built a 10-0 lead thanks to solid special teams play.

Senior Grant Hudson returned the opening kickoff 63 yards to the Saints’ 22, setting up Ben Moore’s 36-yard field goal. East senior Zach Zajicek fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Geneva’s Andy Francis pounced on it at the Saints’ 16. Two plays later, Williams hit junior tight end Connor Einck for a touchdown.

The turnover hardly fazed East or its newfound emphasis on getting Zajicek the ball. Moments after last week’s 17-0 home loss to Naperville North, Fields pledged to find more touches for the Saints’ leading rusher in 2009. Zajicek shifted to wide receiver during the summer when senior running back Mike Brown returned to football and transfer fullback Jerry Fialka (West Chicago) emerged in camp. Zajicek was especially needed with the Saints down to their third-string quarterback, Jake Mazanke.

“Zach ran for his life,” Fields said. “He gave us everything he had.”

Zajicek took several snaps out of what Fields called the “ZZ Top” formation – he balked at the mainstream “Wildcat” and went with Zajicek’s initials – and finished with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Zajicek’s second score and the ensuing point after put the Saints ahead, 20-10, with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter.

That’s when Geneva bounced back and exploited East’s tight coverage. While the Vikings scored the next three touchdowns on runs – including Joe Cella’s 50-yard game-sealer up the middle with 2:49 to go – the Vikings largely made their move because of the pass.

Williams finished 11-for-16 for 184 yards and glued on to senior receiver Russ Action, whose five receptions and 99 yards all came after halftime.

“We’re a second-half team, and we always have been,” Cella said. “We need to be that again to get this win tonight.”

GENEVA 30, ST. CHARLES EAST 20

FIRST QUARTER G - Moore 36 field goal, 8:37 G - Einck 10 pass from Williams (Moore kick), 7:47 SECOND QUARTER E - Zajicek 6 run (Muzzalupo kick), 2:24 THIRD QUARTER E - Brown 1 run (kick failed), 6:31 E - Zajicek 3 run (Devor kick), 4:01 FOURTH QUARTER G - Williams 1 run (Moore kick), 11:57 G - Quinn 2 run (Moore kick), 6:08 G - Cella 50 run (kick failed), 2:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – St. Charles East: Zajicek 17-88, Brown 21-63, Fialka 5-20, Hoscheit 5-13, Mazanke 2-1. Totals: 50-175. Geneva: Cella 6-86, Quinn 15-48, Williams 7-9, Nobregas 1-(-1), Berthold 1-(-5), White 1-(-38). Totals: 31-99. PASSING – St. Charles East: Mazanke 5-7-38-0-1, Zajicek 1-3-34-0-0. Geneva: Williams 11-16-184-1-0. RECEIVING - St. Charles East: Carrano 2-42, Russell 2-22, Hoscheit 1-12, Fialka 1-9, Zajicek 1-(-1). Geneva: Acton 5-99, Cella 1-26, Berthold 1-24, Quinn 2-23, Einck 2-12.