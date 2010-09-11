Billington improvises for G-K’s thrilling victory against Burlington Central

GENOA – Craig Billington will remember the play for the rest of his life.

With Genoa-Kingston down 24-22 to Burlington Central with three minutes remaining, the Genoa-Kingston senior quarterback scrambled to the right, couldn’t find an open receiver and thought the play was dead as he looked at a swarm of Rockets’ defenders closing after him.

Then Billington turned to his left.

A wall of Cogs offensive linemen paved the way as Billington reversed his course, ran from one sideline to the other, turned the corner and sprinted past Burlington Central’s defense for a SportsCenter-like 28-yard, game-winning touchdown run for a 28-24 Cogs’ win.

“I took a glance back and saw all my O-linemen there,” Billington said. “I thought, ‘Why not?’ I turned around and they basically blocked me into the end zone. I didn’t have to do much. They were there the whole way.”

Burlington Central (0-3) rattled off four first downs on its final drive and reached the 37-yard line before G-K sophomore Gabe Williams-Torres’ intercepted Ryan Ritchie’s pass as time expired.

“I remember last year, it was the same situation with Oregon and we couldn’t pull through,” Billington said. “I told myself, ‘We’re going to come through this time.’”

Billington’s highlight run was just one of several big plays by the Cogs offense. Chris Camargo, who made a 29-yard field goal, gained 33 yards and a first down on a fake punt to keep a Cogs’ scoring drive alive.

G-K senior wide receiver Matt Volkening, the Cogs’ backup quarterback, threw for 79 yards on two end-around passes, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Keith Dayton. Billington rushed for 109 yards, ran for two touchdowns and passed for another score.

Rob Thurlby added 75 yards on the ground for the Cogs.

Burlington Central scored 12 straight points to take a 24-22 lead on Tre Llanas’ 88-yard touchdown run. Llanas ran for 153 yards and two touchdown on 15 carries. Ritchie also rushed for two touchdowns.