Morgan Park loss puts Geneva in rare 0-2 hole

CHICAGO – Long road trips and difficult opponents leave Geneva football coach Rob Wicinski with plenty of ways to rationalize his team’s worst start in more than a decade.

Wicinski wants no part of rationalizations.

“That’s no excuse,” Wicinski said. “You’ve got to come in and play. We’re still figuring ourselves out. They’re not sure they believe yet, maybe.”

With Saturday’s 30-17 loss to Morgan Park at Gately Stadium, Geneva fell to 0-2 for the first time since the Vikings were winless in 1999, Wicinski’s first year in Geneva.

“We’re still trying to get our wheels underneath us,” Wicinski said. “We’re not real explosive right now offensively and we’re just not getting it done defensively. We had opportunities and we’re just not making plays.”

The Vikings were in decent shape against Morgan Park (2-0) late in the first half, having just scored a touchdown to make it 8-7 Morgan Park, then pinning the Mustangs at their own 9 yard-line in the closing minutes of the second quarter. That’s when an 84-yard touchdown strike from Morgan Park quarterback DaeShaun Hurley to receiver Dareil Lee-Crowder knocked Geneva back on its heels, and the Mustangs exploited a mixup on the subsequent kickoff to recover the ball in Vikings territory. Hurley darted in for a 34-yard score on the next play with 1:16 to go, and Morgan Park’s third straight successful two-point conversion run saddled Geneva with an extremely deflating 24-7 halftime deficit.

“That was a dagger but you’ve got to bounce back from things like that,” Geneva senior Connor Quinn said. “I think as a team we just have to come together and tune up the little things.”

Hurley effectively triggered a Morgan Park offense that appeared faster and larger along the line than the Vikings’ defense. Hurley said it felt good to avenge last year’s Vikings win against the Mustangs in Geneva.

“That was in my mind a lot because I didn’t play too well in the game last year,” Hurley said. “I was at receiver and I dropped a lot of balls that I thought I could have had to help us win that game, so I had a chip on my shoulder for this game.”

Geneva kicker Ben Moore split a pair of long field goal attempts; his boot from 36 yards make it a two-possession game, 24-10, with 3:11 left in the third quarter. But Morgan Park converted on a third-and-23 on the last play of the third quarter, a backbreaker to the Vikings’ comeback ambitions.

Quinn continued the strong start to his senior season, rushing 12 times for 89 yards and turning in some impressive footwork on a 40-yard screen pass for the Vikings’ first touchdown. Geneva’s other touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard pass from Matt Williams to Doug Berthold.

Geneva shifts its attention to next week’s home opener against St. Charles East, which is also 0-2.

“We’ve had two long road trips,” Quinn said, with the opening-week trek to Rock Island being the other. “It’s going to be good to get some home fans and get some community behind our team. That’s what we need.”

Wicinski thinks his team will make strides as the season unfolds, but the 0-2 starts calls for an accelerated growth rate.

“I think in due time they will but I don’t know how much time I’ve got,” Wicinski said. “We’ve got to get it together starting conference play next week. They’ve got to grow up fast.”

MORGAN PARK 30, GENEVA 17

Geneva 0 7 3 7 – 17

Morgan Park 0 24 0 6 – 30

Second quarter MP – Jackson 32 pass from Hurley (Williams run), 8:39 G – Quinn 40 pass from Williams (Moore kick), 2:17 MP – Lee-Crowder 86 pass from Hurley (Williams run), 1:31 MP – Hurley 34 run (Peppers run), 1:16 Third quarter G – Moore 36 kick, 3:11 Fourth quarter MP – Hurley 11 run (run failed), 10:33 G – Berthold 9 pass from Williams (Moore kick), 5:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Geneva: Quinn 12-89, Cella 4-11, Williams 4-minus 9, Nobregas 4-10. Totals: 24-101. Morgan Park: Peppers 17-93, Williams 18-106, Hurley 8-80, Dalton 1-4. Totals: 44-283. PASSING – Geneva: Williams 13-26-0-196, Rogers 0-1-1-0. Morgan Park: Hurley 4-12-1-146. RECEIVING – Geneva: Rogers 4-52, Cella 1-19, Quinn 3-88, Acton 2-14, Nobregas 1-6, Berthold 2-17. Totals: 13-196. Morgan Park: Lee-Crowder 2-91, Jackson 2-55. Totals: 4-146.

TOTAL YARDS – Geneva 297, Morgan Park 429