Schwab: Geneva football faces tough non-conference foes

Geneva football coach Rob Wicinski thinks his program is past the point of benefiting from scheduling easy wins, preferring to take a more ambitious tact toward lining up non-conference opponents.

The idea is to find one difficult opponent and one moderately difficult opponent before launching into the seven-game conference schedule.

Of course, you’re seldom sure exactly what a team will have in a given year when agreeing to play. You can take an educated guess, but that’s it.

This season, the Vikings might be in a bit deeper than is ideal. Geneva fell at state-ranked Rock Island, 42-28, last week, and takes on a formidable Morgan Park team tonight at Gately Stadium in Chicago.

“We like to have one that’s possibly a coin toss and the other game we like to have a game where there’s a large window for success, so even if we happen to put the ball on the ground or not play our best, there’s a pretty good chance we can win,” Wicinski said, before acknowledging, “But, that’s not apparent this year.”

Geneva scheduled tough last year, too, beating eventual Upstate Eight champion St. Charles East to open up before taking down Morgan Park at Burgess Field in the first game of the teams’ home-and-home series.

Geneva played a great game in defeating Morgan Park last year, but Morgan Park might be even more of a handful this season, as the Mustangs’ victory last week against Providence suggests.

Between Rock Island – which chewed up rushing yards at an alarming clip last week – and Morgan Park, Wicinski said this year’s non-conference schedule ranks at or near the top of the list of most rugged schedules his Vikings have encountered.

But even if Geneva comes up short tonight at Gately, Wicinski said the jury will remain out on the schedule.

“I really won’t know until the start of getting into conference play whether this is a bad deal or good deal,” Wicinski said. “We came out of Rock Island very healthy, physically. If Rock Island got us to another level or possibly can get us to another level, either playing Morgan Park or as we get into conference play, it’ll be well worth it.”

Geneva’s opponent next week – St. Charles East – often sets the standard when it comes to gutsy scheduling, and with Carmel and Naperville North providing the Saints’ initial opposition this season, a strong argument can be made that East’s slate is again toughest in 2010.

Even if both the Saints and Vikings wind up digging themselves a hole in non-conference play, both teams will remain confident in their ability to salvage the season. East has first-hand experience, having won seven straight last year after beginning 0-2.

“The goal is conference, to win that, so I think this first [conference] game out of the chute, St. Charles East, I don’t think it matters what either one of us did in the non-conference schedule,” Wicinski said. “It’s going to be a bloodbath from the get-go, it wouldn’t matter if we’re 0-2 or 1-1. The key thing is to gather data, get people in the right spots so we’re [prepared] for conference play.”

That said, Wicinski acknowledged he might develop a late case of buyer’s remorse if Morgan Park “just beats the living bejesus of us.”

Then again, if Geneva, East or any other team is going to reach its goals, they must be able to compete against quality teams. Geneva teams of recent vintage have done so, and the current Vikings would love to show they’re cut from the same cloth. Tonight offers another chance to make that case.

One plus related to playing Morgan Park – it falls on a Saturday night, giving Wicinski a chance to do some Friday night scouting. He planned to watch his buddy/coaching rival Mike Fields and the Saints host Naperville North.

“That’s one of the best things, going scouting with your staff,” Wicinski said. “It doesn’t get any better than that – good football game, pleasant weather ... Friday nights under the lights. It’s nice to be a fan once in a while.”

With a schedule like this year's, some fresh air and a one-day reprieve might feel therapeutic.