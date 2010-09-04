Allison, Batavia football hustle way past Wildcats

BATAVIA – On a night when the Batavia football team did plenty right but enough wrong to make the game dicey, a tremendous hustle play might have made the difference.

With Batavia’s eventual 28-21 win Friday against West Chicago scoreless in the second quarter, West Chicago running back Anthony Venen was well on his way to what would have been an 80-yard touchdown romp on the first play of a Wildcats possession. Venen dashed toward the end zone along the West Chicago sideline when Batavia senior Ben Allison caught up and brought Venen down at the Batavia 5.

The senior linebacker’s play turned a sluggish first half in Batavia’s favor.

“I was more on the mid-to-far side of the field,” Allison said. “My responsibility was to attack hard at the line of scrimmage. Once I realized he was on the sweep, I had to turn, cock back at a [45-degree angle] and completely run him down. So, yeah, it was pretty intense.”

Allison’s hustle yielded great results. Two failed running plays, a holding penalty that negated a touchdown and a third-down sack of quarterback Joshua Michael Stein by the Bulldogs’ Alec Lyons and Cole Gardner then backed the Wildcats into an improbable punt scenario.

The Batavia offense was able to keep the momentum churning for the only scoring drive of the opening half. A 35-yard pass from junior quarterback Noel Gaspari to David Peskind and a 22-yard run from Austin Lindquist helped set up a 23-yard touchdown run from Gaspari on a quarterback draw. Batavia coach Mike Gaspari had instructed the Bulldogs’ sideline to holler “Pass!” on the successful draw.

Venen’s long run wasn’t the only major breakdown by Batavia’s defense. After Batavia had gone up, 14-6, on a 2-yard touchdown run by Lindquist in the third quarter, Wildcats running back Bradley Wilson busted a 65-yard run on the first play of the ensuing drive for a touchdown. A two-point conversion pass from Stein to Sean Paler knotted the score at 14.

Batavia senior defensive back Ben Fornek is anxious for the Bulldogs (1-1) to steer clear of those kinds of big plays going forward.

“We’re going to watch film [Saturday morning], see where we broke down,” Fornek said. “We made a big improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, and I expect us to make a big improvement from Week 2 to Week 3.”

Batavia went ahead for good early in the fourth quarter when Noel Gaspari rolled to his right and hit receiver Peskind with a 10-yard touchdown pass. After the extra point by Brandon Clabough (5-for-5 on PATs on the season), the Bulldogs led 21-14.

Batavia tacked on an insurance touchdown when Fornek took his fifth direct snap of the night to complete a 53-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run, pushing the Bulldogs to a 28-14 lead with 3:04 left.

“That’ll continue to be developed a little bit – it’s kind of in a very simplified phase right now,” Batavia coach Mike Gaspari said of Fornek’s direct snap success. “But, again, kids came off the football and blocked, and he’s just a really good football player, so he gives us that opportunity.”

The Wildcats made it interesting with a late touchdown but Batavia’s Andrew Scaccia recovered an onside kick to keep the Wildcats (1-1) at bay.

Noel Gaspari went 16-for-25 for 176 passing yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Receiver Joe Sortino posted his second straight solid week, catching four balls for 63 yards, while Peskind led Batavia with seven catches for 67 yards.

It was Allison’s hustle play, though, that might have been the night’s signature moment.

“All the conditioning we do in practice, everything, leads up to plays like that,” Allison said.

The Bulldogs make their Upstate Eight Conference football debut with a home game next week against Larkin.

BATAVIA 28, WEST CHICAGO 21

West Chicago 0 0 14 7 – 21

Batavia 0 7 7 14 – 28

Second quarter B – Gaspari 23 run (Clabough kick) Third quarter WC – Wilson 43 run (kick failed), 9:58 B – Lindquist 2 run (Clabough kick), 5:29 WC – Wilson 65 run (Paler pass from Stein), 5:18 Fourth quarter B – Peskind 10 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 10:44 B – Fornek 3 run (Clabough kick), 3:04 WC – Strachota 35 pass from Stein (Kovanda kick), 2:13 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – West Chicago: Molskow 5-15, Stein 10-23, Wilson 11-129, Venen 3-81, Bernard 1-minus 5. Totals: 30-243. Batavia: Kabba 7-28, Lyons 6-54, Lindquist 12-40, Gaspari 7-34, Fornek 6-29, Wilson 2-2. Totals: 40-189.

PASSING – West Chicago: Stein 4-9-0-72, Strachota 0-1-0-0, Bernard 0-1-1-0. Totals: 4-11-1-72. Batavia: Gaspari 16-25-0-176.

RECEIVING – West Chicago: Paler 1-8, Molskow 1-11, Green 1-18, Strachota 1-35. Totals: 4-72. Batavia: Peskind 7-67, Lindquist 1-minus 4, Gardner 1-12, Sortino 4-63, Strittmatter 3-38.

TOTAL YARDS – West Chicago 315, Batavia 365.

SOPHOMORE SCORE: Batavia 33, West Chicago 7