Sycamore football grounds Burlington Central

SYCAMORE – Ryan Bartels has always been able to move a little bit and grab yards here and there on the ground, but it was a stretch to call the Sycamore quarterback a runner.

“No. I got made fun of running last year,” Bartels said with a laugh. “I’m picking up my feet more and putting more weight on. That’s a goal for next year. Dropping the 40 time.”

Add one more piece to the Sycamore junior’s impressive repertoire. Bartels went 8 of 9 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball four times for 70 yards and a touchdown as Sycamore played an almost-perfect first quarter en route to an eventual 42-16 win over Burlington Central on Friday at Engh Community Field.

The Spartans (2-0) started scoring before Bartels even touched the ball. Patrick Eby returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to win Sycamore freshman Cam Kelley $10,000 in the Resource Bank Kickoff for cash.

“I didn’t see it,” Kelley said. “I was in the corner where all the Spartan high schoolers are. I was all the way at the top, couldn’t hear anything. I was just hanging out with some friends.”

It was all Spartans in the first quarter as a combination of a stifling defense grounded the Rockets (0-2) and touchdowns by fullback Tommy Nice (51 yards) Trevor Mathey (a 66 yard pass from Bartels) and Bartels’ 41-yard run put the game out of reach.

“We’ve talked about being fast starters and I’m proud of the way the kids came out,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “We just shocked them early.”

Sycamore’s defense held Burlington Central’s veer-option rushing attack in check until the game was out of reach, with the Rockets gaining most of their rushing yards while there was a running clock.

“We took away their best plays,” Ryan said. “They didn’t score on the No. 1′s. They got some passing plays on us, but we wanted to make sure we took away their veer stuff so we were maybe going to get some help in the passing game.”

Next up for the Spartans is a date with also-undefeated DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University.