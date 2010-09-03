Camiliere leads Kaneland past Huntley

HUNTLEY – After a three-point loss to Huntley in a 2009 game in which Kaneland committed five turnovers, senior quarterback Joe Camiliere personally atoned for Kaneland’s disappointing loss with one of the best performances of his high school career Friday night.

“We knew we beat ourselves last year,” Camiliere said. “We realized it was a totally new game this year. We prepared really well this week and we knew that if we could execute and do our thing we’d be fine.”

Camiliere, the Knights’ captain and maestro of Tom Fedderly’s dynamic spread attack, ran for three touchdowns and threw for two others in Kaneland’s 40-12 obliteration of Huntley. After being forced to punt on the Knights’ first offensive possession, the Knights (2-0) scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions, a span highlighted by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Camiliere to Kyle Davidson for a 14-0 lead and a 42-yard touchdown run by Camiliere to take a 27-0 lead with 5:40 remaining in the second quarter.

“Last week, we had some mistakes,” Fedderly said. “We wanted to come out (tonight) and show the team we could be.”

While the Kaneland offense scored 40 points, including a 51-yard pass from Camiliere to Taylor Andrews near the beginning of the third quarter, the Kaneland defense was equally impressive. By consistently run blitzing Huntley quarterback Tim Lycos, the Knights held the Red Raiders’ star to 89 yards on 26 carries.

Huntley (0-2) didn’t pick up a first down until 4:35 remained in the second quarter.

“Their defense, it’s fast,” Lycos said. “They’re strong, they’re fast, they’re big and they came out ready to play.”

For Camiliere and the Knights’ offense, a dominant defensive performance in the first half created an inertia effect that left Huntley without a chance on either side of the ball.

“It was great,” Camiliere said of the defense. “We had a lot of three and outs and we got the ball right away. And when we’re in a rhythm it helps us just keep going. It was fun to keep going back out there and they did a great job getting us back on the field.”