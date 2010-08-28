Long road trip not fruitful for Geneva football

ROCK ISLAND – The familiar sound of a lengthy, season-opening road trip greeted Geneva football players and fans when Rock Island scored Friday night.

A persistent “Honnnnnnk, honnnnk, honk!” blared from the loudspeakers, a nod to the Mack trucks of Interstate 88 and, seemingly, 6-foot-1, 240-pound Rocks fullback Nikko Watson.

As the Vikings kept counterpunching in a back-and-forth 42-28 loss, Watson kept plunging into holes and attacking them. He rushed outside and inside with equal efficiency, winding up with 236 yards on 30 carries and four touchdowns.

He even frustrated the Vikings when he didn’t handle the ball. Rocks quarterback Nathan Gray sealed the game with 1:36 to play on a 47-yard scoring run on fourth down after faking an inside handoff to the bruising back.

“We felt him. We felt him,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “If you can’t stop the fullback in this offense, you’re dead in the water.”

Watson wasn’t the only one. Rock Island (1-0) rushed for 440 yards to the Vikings’ 232.

Geneva (0-1) was aware of Watson and the bulky offensive line blocking for him entering the game.

They tried not to think any further on the subject on the way home as Watson contemplated duplicating his Week 1 workload all season.

“If I have to carry it 30 times, I will,” he said, “just as long as the line keeps blocking the way they did.”

The Vikings tied the game three times and the defense showed resilience in spurts. There was no bigger stand than the three-and-out Geneva forced after Rock Island opened the second half with a 17-play, 85-yard drive that consumed 7:40, keeping the game tied at 28.

After Watson gave the Rocks the lead with a 21-yard run with 5:24 remaining, Rock Island quarterback/defensive back Nathan Gray intercepted Geneva junior Matt Williams at the Rocks’ 30. Geneva anticipated another chance in the waning seconds, stuffing Watson to force a 4th and 3. On the next play, they bought the decoy, and Gray ran free down the left sideline.

At their best, both teams moved the ball with ease and precision in the first half, beginning with the Vikings’ eight-play, 79-yard opening scoring drive. It began with Williams sweeping left and included a 38-yard hookup with Doug Berthold, with a fair amount of Connor Quinn (16 carries, 73 yards) Joe Cella (eight for 73) and Dylan Nobregas (10 for 71) sprinkled throughout.

Charged with replacing 17 starters this season – including most of its offensive line and skill players – Geneva unveiled plenty of depth as the first half progressed, forcing a 21-all tie.

After the game, Wicinski found himself conflicted about the pros and cons upon weighing the Vikings’ overall inexperience.

"Early on, you're never as bad as you think you are. You're never as good as you think you are," he said. "I'm just glad to have some data now that we can work with. That's where the coaching starts." Williams ran for two touchdowns while Nobregas and Quinn each added one.

Surprises sprouted up in the passing game soon enough. Fellow junior Ben Rogers replaced Williams at quarterback for Geneva’s third series, but Williams didn’t go far, lining up at receiver as he did as a sophomore.

One play after Rock Island failed to convert a fourth down on the Geneva 16 midway through the second quarter, Williams found an open Rogers on a slant that covered 52 yards. He finished 4-of-14 passing with 135 yards and an interception.

ROCK ISLAND 42, GENEVA 28

FIRST QUARTER G – Williams 1 run (Moore kick), 9:39 R – Watson 15 run (Gray kick), 7:06 R – Glover 12 run (Gray kick), 2:34 SECOND QUARTER G – Quinn 6 run (Moore kick), 3:50 R – Watson 1 run (Gray kick), 0:41 G – Williams 2 run (Gray kick), 0:01 THIRD QUARTER R – Watson 3 run (Gray kick), 4:15 FOURTH QUARTER G – Nobregas 12 run (Moore kick), 11:53 R – Watson 21 run (Gray kick), 5:24 R – Gray 47 run (Gray kick), 1:36 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Rock Island: Watson 30-236, Gray 10-125, Glover 13-58, Hearn 5-17, Richardson 1-4. Totals 59-440. Geneva: Quinn 16-73, Cella 8-73, Nobregas 10-71, Williams 4-15. Totals: 38-232.

PASSING – Rock Island: Gray 0-1. Geneva: Williams 4-14-135-0-1. Rogers 0-1-0-0-0.

RECEIVING – Geneva: Berthold 2-66, Rogers 1-52, Cella 1-17.

Sophomore score: Geneva 35, Rock Island 13