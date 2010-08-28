Loehmann leads Marmion football to win over Batavia

AURORA – The Marmion football team figured its best bet at a great season would be to bully teams behind a beastly offensive line and an offensive backfield that also knows how to barrel through defenders.

That still might end up being the case, but in Friday’s 14-7, season-opening win against Batavia at Fichtel Field, it was a burst of quickness that proved Marmion’s saving grace.

With Marmion trailing, 7-6, and just a minute and a half to go, senior running back Mitch Loehmann found a rare pocket of open space out wide and darted in for a 24-yard touchdown run for the game’s decisive score.

“They had me running sweep all night, and I got good blocks on the outside and just had one man to beat,” Loehmann said. “I just stuck my hand in his face and luckily high-stepped it out of his arms, barely, and made a good run to the end zone.”

The ensuing two-point conversion pass from Bobby Peters to T.J. Lally made it 14-7. Batavia then drove from its own 35 yard-line to Marmion’s 19 but the Bulldogs stalled there and were finished off by a deflected interception in the end zone by the Cadets’ Nick Scoliere on a third-down pass.

Batavia led most of the night in front of a large, divided crowd, but started its season with the kind of close loss the Bulldogs hoped they could shed after stomaching too many of them a year ago.

“It’s disappointing, particularly the first game at this level because of the effort that’s put in for so many months by so many people, most importantly the kids,” Batavia coach Mike Gaspari said. “That’s what makes it tough.”

The Bulldogs were left to rue a drive late in the third quarter in which their hurry-up offense had Marmion flummoxed, and there was a prime chance to add to their 7-6 lead. Four straight completions and a 10-yard scramble by junior quarterback Noel Gaspari gave Batavia a first down on the outskirts of the red zone before a touchdown pass was called back due to an inelgibile receiver.

“That’s the problem when you have a quarterback as active as Noel,” coach Gaspari said of his son. “He broke the pocket and one of our linemen got a little bit too upfield, otherwise that’s a touchdown.”

Batavia still mustered a fourth-and-2 at the Marmion 8 but the Cadets stuffed Batavia’s Dom Guzaldo to earn back possession. Lally, Marmion’s two-way standout at running back and linebacker, took it from there for Marmion’s defense, providing a pair of key late sacks and a pop on Batavia running back Emund Kabba at the line of scrimmage to keep the Cadets’ sluggish offense in business. Batavia led 7-6 at halftime thanks to a terrific fourth-down catch in the end zone by senior receiver Joe Sortino.

The Bulldogs had a first-and-10 at Marmion’s 11 to start the second quarter after a 47-yard, rollout completion from Noel Gaspari to Sortino to end the first quarter. But a holding call and a sack by Marmion’s Ryan Glasgow helped force the Bulldogs into a fourth-and-24 at Marmion’s 25 before Sortino reached over Loehmann for the momentum-swinging touchdown grab.

“I was upset at myself about that play and later there was also a big play that I gave up so I was determined to make it up for myself and for the team,” Loehmann said.

Noel Gaspari showcased an improved arm for Batavia, going 14-for-28 for 198 passing yards while connecting with eight different receivers. That, and the play of Sortino, were encouraging signs on a quiet night for Batavia’s offense.

“He’s a guy that’s not real confident sometimes in his abilities but the sky is the limit for him, and I think after a couple of those catches he made, he’s going to have a big season,” Mike Gaspari said of Sortino.

The Cadets struck first by converting a tough down-and-distance of their own late in the opening quarter. Marmion quarterback Peters found senior Scoliere on a third-and-10 from the Bulldogs’ 19-yard line for six points, but the ensuing point-after try caromed no good off the goal post.

MARMION 14, BATAVIA 7

Batavia 0 7 0 0 – 7

Marmion 6 0 0 8 – 14

First quarter

M – Scoliere 19 pass from Peters (kick failed), 0:48

Second quarter

B – Sortino 25 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 9:11

Fourth quarter

M – Loehmann 24 run (Lally pass from Peters), 1:27 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Batavia: Lindquist 3-9, Kabba 10-30, Guzaldo 6-26, Gaspari 8-minus 21. Totals: 27-44. Marmion: Lally 10-62, Loehmann 7-47, Becker 9-32, Carbonara 8-22, Peters 3-9. Totals: 37-172.

PASSING – Batavia: Gaspari 14-28-1-198. Marmion: Peters 9-21-2-90.

RECEIVING – Batavia: Sortino 3-82, Guzaldo 1-1, Lindquist 2-11, Banker 1-2, Peskind 2-41, Zeddies 1-17, Fornek 2-16, Strittmatter 2-28. Totals: 14-198. Marmion: Becker 1-minus 2, Rogers 2-19, Lally 2-24, Scoliere 1-19, Kloc 2-20, Kozak 1-10. Totals: 9-90.

TOTAL OFFENSE: Batavia 242, Marmion 262.