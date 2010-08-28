Kaneland football continues win streak over Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – Kaneland started the 2010 season the same way it has every season since 2005 – with a victory over Burlington Central.

The Knights survived a scare after getting off to a 16-0 lead, but were able to overcome a 22-point second half by the Rockets. It wasn’t Kaneland’s offense that propelled the Knights this time, but they took advantage of Burlington Centrals’ gifts in a 37-22 win on Friday.

Kaneland’s offense wasn’t its usual self early on. The Knights (1-0) suffered through two three-and-outs on their first two drives, but they caught a break on a Burlington Central (0-1) punt attempt, when the snap sailed over the head of Rockets punter Chandler Crary. It gave Kaneland the ball at Burlington Central’s 4-yard-line.

After two failed attempts, it was Taylor Andrews catching a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Camiliere to put the Knights on top. Later in the first quarter, the Rockets had another bad snap on a punt attempt, which led to a Kaneland safety.

After Burlington Central punted the ball to the Knights, it was Sean Carter catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Camiliere. Kyle Davidson would score the Knights’ third touchdown of the game with a 6-yard reception from Camiliere.

Camiliere added a 2-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes left in the game, and Blake Serpa put the game away with a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left.

The Knights were able to force two turnovers. Burlington Central running back Tre Llanes coughed up the ball with the Knights recovering while Davidson intercepted Zach Ranney late in the first half with the Rockets driving

KANELAND 37, BURLINGTON CENTRAL 22 Kaneland 0 16 14 7 — 37 B. Central 0 0 6 6 — 12 Second quarter K — Andrews 4 pass from Camiliere (Sweica kick), 11:54 K — safety K — Carter 11 pass from Camiliere (Sweica kick), 2:05 Third quarter BC — Ritchie 2 run (Llanes run good), 0:42 Fourth quarter K — Davidson 6 pass from Camiliere (Sweica kick), 11:51 BC — Llanes 54 run (Ritchie run), 11:34 K — Camiliere 2 run (Sweica kick), 7:00 BC — Kellenberger 17 pass from Ritchie (kick blocked), 4:40 K — Serpa 3 run (Sweica kick), 1:49 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING– Kaneland: Buschbacher 2-23, Serpa 7-9, Camiliere 7-62, Andrews 4-58, Secrest 1-9, Carter 1-8. Totals 22-169. Burlington Central: Maroder 2-3, Llanes 15-88, Ritchie 6-75, Westergaard 7-24, Ranney 3-19. Totals 33-209. PASSING — Kaneland: Camiliere 13-30-1 116. Burlington Central: Ritchie 5-8-0 77, Ranney 1-3-1 4. RECEIVING — Kaneland: Andrews 2-17, Buschbacher 2-0, Serpa 4-38, Davidson 2-25, Carter 2-36. Totals 12-116. Burlington Central: Maroder 2-22, Llanes 1-4, Ranney 1-27, Kellenberger 2-27. Totals 6-80. TOTAL YARDS: Kaneland 285, Burlington Central 289 SOPHOMORE RESULT: Kaneland 32, Burlington Central 22