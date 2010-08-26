Batavia football looks for a more balanced offense

BATAVIA – Batavia junior quarterback Noel Gaspari tweaked the definition of a “copycat crime” earlier this week, then hinted at punishment.

“If teams want to look back at our film from last year and base us off of that,” he said, “I think they’re going to be in for a rude awakening.”

Those sound like the words of a signal-caller with bolstered confidence, and it’s no accident. Not only has Gaspari grown two inches since last fall, he’s toting a playbook brimming with balance.

Batavia sputtered on offense during most of last season, but prepares to open the season at Marmion tonight with its eye on the air.

“I’m saying to everybody, our scheme is wide open again, which is exciting for me,” said Bulldogs coach Mike Gaspari, Noel’s father. “I’m not bored anymore. We’re doing a lot of neat things to challenge the kids and, we hope, challenge our opponents.”

Apart from their wins against West Chicago and DeKalb, the Bulldogs fess up to falling short in the intimidation department last fall.

With Noel Gaspari and most of the skill players around him starting as underclassmen, Batavia coaches decided to keep the offense basic.

There was a lot of Danny Seiton, then a sophomore running back, and little else. The Bulldogs gained more yards on the ground (1,483) than the air (764) by nearly a 2-to-1 ratio.

Seiton decided before the season to focus on baseball, but Mike Gaspari is confident seniors Emund Kabba and Ben Fornek and junior Austin Lindquist will handle the carries capably. Gaspari sensed, too, that his emerging crop of receivers and tight ends could grasp new formations and concepts with a varsity season under their belts. Batavia used summer practices and camps to install its new schemes and found success when it hit the road for seven-on-seven showcases.

“Last year we were pretty young and this year we’re still pretty young, but everyone picked things up a lot quicker,” said senior wide receiver David Peskind. “Everyone during the offseason, we all worked hard to get to the point, learn the plays and add new stuff.”

Peskind returns as Noel Gaspari’s top target (21 receptions, 340 yards, one touchdown), though he still blushes when talking about the teammates who’ll flank him in the passing game.

Why? Peskind stands 5-foot-8, leaving him to look up during the huddle at sophomore receiver Zach Strittmatter (6-4), junior tight end Cole Gardner (6-2), junior receiver Evan Zeddies (6-2) and even the newly 6-foot Gaspari.

“We’ve got height, too,” Peskind said. “Most of us, some of us. Not me.”

The Bulldogs like Peskind’s speed, which he harnessed this summer while training with Batavia-based Pro Force Sports Performance Training. Same with Strittmatter, who participated in a summer combine hosted by House of Speed guru and Aurora Christian coach Don Beebe.

Strittmatter later recommended Gaspari to one of Beebe’s quarterback/receiver camps, which Gaspari also credits to his surge in swagger this offseason. There’s talk of incorporating Fornek, a returning All-Conference defensive back, into the offense in off-center ways. The Bulldogs even installed a quads formation with four receivers and an empty backfield.

Mike Gaspari says he knew those things wouldn’t have worked last fall, especially as his son learned the position with limited experience.

He’ll hold nothing back this year. There’s no use in imitating Batavia’s 2009 season.

KCChronicle.com/preps Game of the Week What the crowd will be buzzing about How well Batavia fans penetrate the Marmion parking lot and stands. The schools lie just a few miles apart and share more than boundaries on the Batavia-North Aurora-Aurora corridor. “A lot of kids know each other. Many of the kids in their program are from the Tri-Cities and there are a number of Batavia kids on their team, too,” Bulldogs coach Mike Gaspari said. “Kids grew up playing travel baseball together and Tri-City football. It’s kind of neat.”

What the fly on the wall in Batavia's locker room might hear: Looks like we're getting an early dose of St. Charles before playing the Saints and North Stars in the new-look Upstate Eight. We've got to hold down the running back trio of T.J. Lally, Mike Carbonara and Nick Scoliere, who all come from STC. Those guys are big, all more than 200 pounds, and run behind an O-line that's even bigger. We've got the front seven to stop them, though. All of you guys on 'D' were here last year and you've worked your [rear ends] off this summer. Let's get at them!

What the fly on the wall in Marmion’s locker room might hear: Be ready for anything when these guys have the ball. We know their best runner from last year is just running the bases now, but Emund Kabba and Austin Lindquist can hurt us, too. We’ve got to rush Noel Gaspari and can’t let him get comfortable hooking up with any of their big guys at receiver and tight end. We want to be able to bring up the secondary and make these guys run more than they want to. We should have won our opener last year, so let’s get out there and make sure it does not happen again.

Batavia will have it rolling if... Balance returns to B-Town, or in this case, the edge of it. Batavia installed several new formations in the offseason to bolster its passing game, but the Cadets’ defense – with Lally, Carbonara and Scoliere starting, as well – returns experience from last fall’s breakthrough season. Batavia can’t afford to be predictable when it has the ball.

Marmion will have it rolling if... It claims the strength versus strength battle. Mike Gaspari has said his team’s strongsuit is its defense, which includes returning starters throughout the front seven. There’s size all around on Batavia’s defensive front, but the Cadets will cruise if offensive linemen Jake Winkel and the burly brothers Glasgow – Graham and Ryan – can find a way to open holes for Lally and Co.

Coach Sly Says... The Backyard Brawl is already taken, so we’ll have to keep thinking for a nice little nickname for this one. Sly thinks it might not need any gimmicks, though, as long as Batavia can strut the stuff it’s been talking about this August. Look for a pretty tight ballgame with both defenses making plays, but eventually the Cadets’ offensive battering rams win out.

Kevin Druley’s prediction: Marmion 21, Batavia 17