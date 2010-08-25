Inside Geneva football: 2010 preview

BREAKDOWN The Vikings tell you up-front about what losing 6-foot-3, 305-pound nose guard Frank Boenzi and other stalwarts from the 2009 defense means.

“We’re a lot smaller than we were last year,” senior lineman Andrew Mariotti said, “but we’ve got a lot of speed, which is good.”

That starts from the backfield, where senior cornerback Doug Berthold returns after a strong junior season and summer camp. Senior defensive back Kyle Bender showed well during the summer, too, while junior Nick Caruso was one of the leaders at linebacker.

Mariotti again should spark the front seven, getting support from senior linebacker Connor Quinn, who also will play running back after a promising showing behind Michael Santacaterina as a junior. Which junior he’ll take handoffs from is up in the air – Ben Rogers and Matt Williams battled at quarterback during camp – but coach Rob Wicinski said the odd signal-caller out will play receiver opposite Berthold.

Protection could be an early season issue, as only Jake Mills returns as a full-time starter on the offensive line. Look for Brett Willman and Jacob Bastin, a sophomore, to emerge on the offensive front, another position group hit by the graduation of a group that won 21 games combined as juniors and seniors.

“It was time for those guys to move on,” Wicinski said. “I miss them, but it was time for them to go, and now we’ve got a new crop coming in. That’s how it goes in high school.”

2-MINUTE DRILL Coach: Rob Wicinski (12th season, 71-47)

2009 record: 9-2 overall, 6-1 Western Sun Conference; eliminated by Wheaton Warrenville South in second round of the 7A playoffs

Fast fact: Geneva averaged 7.2 wins per season this past decade despite a meager start. Remember when the Vikings were 10-26 from 2000-03?

Marquee matchup: Batavia. As the program renews rivalries with the St. Charles schools in its new, Tri-Cities heavy league, the preparation and atmosphere during Batavia game week remains the benchmark.

Mr. Versatility: The Vikings plan to generate plenty of swagger behind senior Doug Berthold, a returning starter in the defensive backfield who also has emerged as a top target for the quarterback who wins the battle during camp.

COACH SLY SAYS The Vikings are a combined 1-17 in the past two seasons that ended in “0,” and another letdown might appear imminent given the reloading mode from the program’s recent success.

Sly sees some slip in the win column, but definitely not anything that drastic.