Inside Batavia: 2010 football preview

BREAKDOWN Batavia officially outlawed the phrase “Two and seven” – its record a season ago – on the first day of fall practice. Still, those nasty numbers were fair game during the spring and summer, when they served as motivation.

“Throughout the offseason, we knew that we had to get a lot better, so everyone worked harder,” senior defensive tackle Brian Wilson said. “We look good, and I hope all this hard work puts out during the year.”

The defense returns its entire front seven, including the line of ends Cole Gardner and Alec Lyons and tackles Jeff Hartzell and Wilson. Ben Fornek is back after an all-conference season in the Bulldogs’ secondary.

Fornek also will work into the mix at running back as returner Emund Kabba and emerging junior Austin Lindquist help fill the void left by 2009 standout Danny Seiton, who decided before the season to focus on baseball.

Coach Mike Gaspari said he sees a more balanced offense in the offing, with his son, junior quarterback Noel, relying on several big targets behind the protection of center Sean Tews. The size of sophomore receiver Zach Strittmatter (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) and junior tight ends R.J. Banker (6-3, 215) and Gardner (6-5, 235) nearly matches the scope of Batavia’s optimism.

“We’ve got great leadership, we’ve got skill, kids that care a great deal,” said Mike Gaspari, who plans to step down after this season or next. “It’s going to be a little different season for us, I believe.”

2-MINUTE DRILL Coach: Mike Gaspari (26th season, 134-113)

2009 record: 2-7 overall, 1-6 Western Sun Conference

Fast fact: Batavia missed the playoffs last fall for the first time since 2002, but has played past Week 9 in 13 of 25 years under Gaspari.

Marquee matchup: Geneva. Even though the game loses some scheduling luster with a Week 6 slot instead of Week 9, the Bulldogs would play at dawn for a chance to end their three-game losing streak in the series.

Mr. Versatility: Gaspari wants to give returning all-conference cornerback Ben Fornek “as many opportunities as possible” to handle the ball. Look for Fornek to get his share of carries at running back and perhaps be a factor on special teams and gadget plays.

COACH SLY SAYS Beware of the 'Dogs' defense, which turned the corner down the stretch last season in its bid to keep the team's offense afloat. These guys can attack from the front lines through the backfield and are looking good with the experience that's back.

Batavia’s ‘O’ still holds the key to a playoff season. Losing Seiton was a tough pill to swallow, and it should only accelerate quarterback Noel Gaspari’s maturation process. Kabba, Fornek, Gardner and Co. will have to step up behind him.