Schwab: Move to UEC gives Geneva football needed jolt

Geneva football fans can add one more plus to the list of perks tied to joining the Upstate Eight Conference this fall.

That at least holds true for those Vikings fans who want to see coach Rob Wicinski remain content stalking the Burgess Field sidelines, and with Wicinski’s 62-12 record since 2004, it’s hard to imagine there are too many Vikings-backers who feel otherwise.

While touching on the new conference arrangement this week, Wicinski indicated that the change of conference scenery was a needed jolt for he and his coaching staff.

“We’ve been together quite a while as a staff,” Wicinski said. “To shake it up for a new conference was pretty good timing. It’s kind of gotten our juices flowing moreso than usual I think as a staff.”

Wicinski didn’t go as far as to say he was on the verge of looking elsewhere, but with his credentials and connections, you have to figure Wicinski would have his pick of numerous other opportunities if he were so inclined.

Perhaps one day that will be the case, but Geneva’s move to the Tri-Cities-friendly UEC figures to be another incentive to stick around.

Wicinski said he is looking forward to a new set of coaching rivals in the conference, which includes his longtime coaching pal Mike Fields at St. Charles East.

“Playing these guys, it’s fun,” Wicinski said. “I get along with all of them. It’s a nice little rivalry and it’s nice to compete against guys you know.”

Wicinski expects his players will come to share his enthusiasm for the UEC.

“I think it’s extremely exciting for the kids,” Wicinski said. “Even if you’re down or might not be having as much success as you’d like, I think the stands are going to be packed – at least for the first half.”

Plan B: The Geneva boys soccer team’s annual preseason trip to Iowa earlier this week took a twist when the Vikings’ intended destination, Muscatine, Iowa, became decidedly inhospitable because of flooding in the region.

Rather than scrap the trip, Geneva coach Ryan Estabrook re-routed to Burlington, Iowa, and maintained a similar agenda for the three-day getaway, a combination of preseason workout sessions and team bonding.

“It came off rather seamlessly,” Estabrook said. “I think I spent a lot of time on the phone talking to hotels about rates and making sure that we could actually use the facility in Burlington.

“I wish I didn’t have to do all that but I think it was a good use of my time because I think it came together really well.”

Estabrook said the Vikings played “some great soccer down there” in preparation for the coming season, and they also fit in plenty of recreation, including attending a minor league baseball game, a water park and a go-kart outing.

“Things that teams normally don’t get to do together really bring us together,” Estabrook said.

Movin’ up: The Chronicle’s girls volleyball season preview will run Tuesday, and among the players sure to be mentioned are a handful of area standouts who have recently given verbal commitments to Division I college programs: Kaneland’s Jess Lubic (Northern Illinois), St. Charles East’s Olivia Desormey (Seton Hall) and Batavia’s Mary Nilles (Marquette) and Caitlin Piechota (Western Carolina). No spoiler alert is warranted to confirm that this area is going to be loaded in volleyball once again this fall. • Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at 630-845-5382 or jschwab@kcchronicle.com.