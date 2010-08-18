Geneva mothers put through football paces

GENEVA – Past Geneva football players routinely concluded their media interviews by saying they “love their mama” and are “happy to be here.”

No variation of the famous line surfaced Wednesday night as their own mamas did the running, jumping and grunting on the Center Street fields, but, really, it didn’t have to. Suiting up for the program’s annual mom’s practice showed the feeling was mutual enough.

About 100 women experienced the Cliffs Notes version of a day in the life as a Viking while rubbing elbows with the parents they’ll share the stands with this fall. The moms in attendance can now charm their sons with rounds of “Viking jacks” and would know what to do if ever coach Rob Wicinski shouted “Breakdown!” at them.

“Geneva’s a tight-knit group and the parents just really like to get interested in what their kids are doing,” said Carol Frey, who breezed through her seventh career mom’s practice. “Now the team dinners and practices are part of it. It’s football.”

Sign-ups for upcoming team dinners, corn boils and other social events advancing Geneva’s season opener at Rock Island on Aug. 27 circulated for any moms in need of a breather.

Turns out most didn’t take a break, which was by design.

For about 40 minutes, Vikings coaches and players demonstrated their offensive and defensive schemes as well as the art of their fake bunched kickoff formation.

“Last year, we got somebody hurt, so we kind of got shy from stations,” Wicinski said. “Actually, we talked to the moms, and they wanted to talk a bit more and kind of get themselves organized.”

Asked if she could cover a kickoff on the spot, Frey – mother of junior Jake Brennan and former Viking Josh Brennan, a senior linebacker at Carthage College – laughed and offered a shaky “Sure.”

Earlier, a woman walking her golden retriever down Center Street wasn’t so certain about the idea of a mom’s practice, a tradition Wicinski started about 15 years ago and brought from Niles North to Geneva.

“Oh boy, I’m glad my kids are done there,” she said. “That sounds painful.”

Frey seemed ready to return next year, even though the entire 2010 season lies ahead.

“Coach Wicinski is great. The boys are real into it, the moms are into it,” Frey said. “It’s just a big family.”