St. Charles North defense needs complete makeover

ST. CHARLES – Their job titles haven’t changed in the past eight months, but their actual roles certainly have.

St. Charles North football coaches did more directing than true coaching last year, North coach Mark Gould said. That’s the luxury the North Stars had with a savvy, experienced group, especially on defense. No more. For the first time in Gould’s decade with the North Stars, he lost an entire unit to graduation.

Eleven new defensive starters must be pinpointed between now and the Aug. 27 season opener, and the clock is officially ticking after Wednesday’s first preseason practices. The total rebuild on defense comes at an inconvenient time for the program. After years of trying to slay their postseason demons, North finally busted through last fall, reaching the Class 7A state quarterfinals. Gould badly wants 2009 to be a launching point for the program to keep ascending, not the high-water mark of his tenure.

Some nice returning pieces on offense make that a possibility, but how quickly the North Stars figure out the other side of the ball is the great unknown.

“Defensively we’ve lost just about everybody, and there’s a lot of people who just automatically assume you can’t be as good, you’re not going to be as good, you’re going to struggle,” Gould said. “We’ve been hearing that kind of stuff, so it’s kind of coming in with a little bit of a chip on your shoulder to accept the challenge.

“This year is going to be a challenge to live up to what last year did, and we’ll work hard to accept that challenge – look forward to it and embrace it.”

Considering the defensive scenario, Gould knew business as usual wouldn’t cut it this preseason. Rather than separate his offensive and defensive personnel, as he prefers, practices are being opened up so that guys who have been offensive players in the past can also try their hand on defense. Gould mentioned seniors Michael Claney and Vince Fricke as strong prospects on the defensive line, but otherwise, starting spots are up for grabs. Lots and lots of spots.

And it’s an open audition.

“It’s kind of giving the kids a little something different, a little more excitement,” Gould said of North’s revised practice format. “They’re playing some different positions. I can feel a little different energy than the past years.”

Claney refutes the notion that North lacks defensive leadership, saying several of the rising upperclassmen have played key roles at the lower levels and were merely stuck behind a star-studded senior cast in 2009.

“They just didn’t have that opportunity last year,” Claney said. “Now that they have that opportunity, they’re ready to step up and be leaders again.”

While defensive maturation is most urgent, it’s not all peaches for North’s offense, especially with last year’s starting quarterback, Jake Bergren, likely to miss a few games with broken bones in two fingers. A few holes on the offensive line also need plugging. But North returns several quality players at the skills positions, and Gould is hopeful the team can piggyback on last year’s triumphs.

“We kind of feel that the ice is broken, and the next group comes in realizing ‘Hey, you can go this far, why not farther even?’ This group seems to have taken that attitude,” Gould said. “There’s good enthusiasm, real good camaraderie. ... I get the feeling that they believe ‘Why not us? Why can’t we keep going farther than any St. Charles North team has?’ "

Receiver Josh Mikes would love to see that happen, but for now, the North Stars have some proving to do – especially on defense. “We knew last year on offense if we messed up, our defense had our back. ... We kind of need to get some reassurance on that,” Mikes said.

That might take some time. And, as Gould is well aware, some bona fide coaching.

• Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at 630-845-5382 or jschwab@kcchronicle.com.