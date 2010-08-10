St. Charles North QB trying to recover quickly

As football practice begins across the area today, St. Charles North senior quarterback Jake Bergren has more pressing challenges to tackle.

Like putting on his socks.

Bergren is known for his nimble footwork, but a pair of busted fingers are continuing to crimp his style.

“It’s pretty much impossible to wash your hands with one hand,” Bergren said. “I figured that out Day 1, too.”

Bergren broke the metacarpal bones in his left ring finger and pinkie July 21 when he was drilled by a pitch last month in a summer baseball game. Bergren remains a couple weeks away from being cleared for contact, but it will likely take additional time to recalibrate for game action. Bergren said he hopes to be back by the third our fourth game of the season, but even then, it is likely he might initially return at a different position, such as safety.

He’s even started to prepare for the possibility that he might not be able to provide much of an encore for a dynamic performance at quarterback as a junior.

“At that point, it might not be in the team’s best interest for me to go back to that position. ... I would absolutely love to take it back and do some of the things I was successful at last year, but if it helps the team more [to play another position], I don’t think I’m going to fight it,” Bergren said.

Fellow North senior Matt Schiltz is the front-runner to start at quarterback when the North Stars open the season Aug. 27 against South Elgin. Bergren had stitches removed from his hand on Monday but will need to have pins taken out in two weeks. In the meantime, Bergren will attend North’s practices but will mostly be limited to conditioning – and exhibiting his leadership skills – for the near future.

“I told him he’s going to be doing what Brian Urlacher was going to do a few years ago, when he got hurt the first time – do some mental reps, and be a student coach,” North coach Mark Gould said.

Bergren helped lead North to the Class 7A state quarterfinals last season. The North Stars return much more experience on the offensive side this season, and Bergren is supposed to be a big part of that.

“The mental difficulties are probably a lot more rough than the physical ones,” Bergren said. “It sucks but I know it’s just a couple weeks in the big scheme of things. It’s a minor speed bump in the greater plan. It sucks for now because it’s my senior year and all that but hopefully I’m going to be able to play sports past high school so it’s not a nail in the coffin, per se, just because I’m missing a couple weeks.”