Four to follow: Geneva football’s Williams lives out dream at camp

Geneva junior quarterback Matt Williams traveled with his family this week to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for the true leisure portion of his summer vacation.

A different trip south already has produced more memories.

Three weeks after it ended, Williams still gushes about his four days at the prestigious Peyton Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, La. Shaking hands and rubbing elbows with NFL stars will have that effect.

Williams quizzed Indianapolis Colts receiver Austin Collie about the team’s Super Bowl season, threw a 10-yard pass to his idol, Manning, and learned from counselors/college quarterbacks Jerrod Johnson (Texas A&M), Greg McElroy (Alabama) and Adam Weber (Minnesota). He even got enthused about staying in the new dorms at the site of the camp, Nicholls State.

“I never expected to be part of so much there,” Williams said. “It was awesome.”

While his stories are sure to keep the Vikings entertained for as long as they’ll listen, the true staying power of Williams’ camp experience were the drills, er, drill.

He worked almost exclusively on throwing out of five-step drops, paying special attention to moving fluidly on the fourth and fifth steps so his hips can open properly to throw.

Geneva offseason workouts wrapped up early last week, but Williams, a wide receiver as a sophomore, stayed in shape with his continued regimen at Pro Force Sports Training in Batavia. Williams’ parents are friends with the parents of Pro Force owner Chris Browning.

“I couldn’t thank Chris enough,” Williams said. “He’s helped me a lot, an unbelievable amount, and he’s been a good motivator, too.”

The summer baseball season also ended for Williams last week when his team, the Palos Park-based Upper Deck Cougars, fell in the United States Specialty Sports Association World Series in Crystal Lake. Upper Deck started the double-elimination tournament 7-0 before suffering lopsided losses against teams from Garland, Texas and Japan.

Apart from occasional Sunday-night stops at the Kane County Dugout indoor hitting facility in St. Charles, Williams said he plans to leave baseball be until the winter.

He enters fall football preseason practice as a candidate to replace recent graduate Brandon Beitzel under center and is eager for a week in Myrtle Beach before two-a-days start Aug. 11 at Broadview Academy in LaFox.

“Just going to relax, put my feet up and get ready for Broadview,” Williams said. “That’s definitely going to be an experience.”