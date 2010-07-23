St. Charles North football has backup plan

GENEVA – St. Charles North senior quarterback Jake Bergren broke his left (throwing) hand during a summer baseball state tournament game on Wednesday. North football coach Mark Gould learned the bad news soon enough.

“Maybe not as Jake was going to the hospital,” Gould said, “but once he got in and they said, ‘Yeah, there’s a break in there.’ ”

The timing wasn't comforting regardless. Less than three weeks away from the first day of fall practices on Aug. 11, Gould and his staff are forced to budget for what is being forecast as a 4-to-6 week injury. Bergren, as a nimble and explosive junior, seized control of a season-opening carousel under center to lead the North Stars to the school's first state quarterfinal last fall.

“You hope for the best for him, yet you feel bad,” Gould said Friday at the Cross-Town Classic Golf Outing at Mill Creek. “You feel horribly bad, because, you know, Jake’s not just a quarterback. He has worked his butt off, he’s a hard-working kid and he’s put his heart and soul into it.”

Another one of those types could start when the North Stars open the season against South Elgin at Streamwood on Aug. 27. Senior Matt Schiltz took snaps as part of an early rotation with Connor McShane and Bergren in 2009 before Bergren emerged as the starter.

Schiltz throws right-handed and since has filled out, growing two inches to stand 6-foot-3.

“Matt does some very good things also. We feel very good that we’ve got Matt,” Gould said. “Believe it or not, it was still a quarterback competition throughout the summer.”

Gould said Bergren was scheduled to visit a hand specialist Friday. The program’s only coach seemed calm about the injury’s early prognosis, and remembers times when “young bones” healed more quickly than what was earlier guessed.

With that in mind, Gould also discussed the possibility of the athletic Bergren suiting up for the opener on defense. A cast-wearing Bergren would beat none at all.