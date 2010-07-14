Batavia football looks to erase memories of last season

BATAVIA – The oldest of the young participants at this week’s Junior Bulldog Football Camp follow the Batavia players they take instruction from come the fall.

Inquiring about specifics of the Bulldogs’ 2009 season – a 2-7 showing that put the team out of the playoffs for the first time since 2002 – would not be a good move.

“Last year was horrible,” senior lineman Brian Wilson said. “I mean, we don’t talk about it, because we don’t want to bring it up. Two and seven is just a horrible record for a team that gave so much on the field.”

Avoiding that mark or anything close to it in 2010 has been a prime motivator during offseason workouts, which continue through the end of the month.

Wilson, a 6-foot-2, 260-pounder who plays on both sides of the ball, has noticed an impressive effort this summer, even in the weight room.

The Bulldogs will look to fine-tune their conditioning heading into the first day of official practices, set for Aug. 11. Any mental or morale adjustments, however, already appear to be under way.

“Everybody’s looking a lot better, and the attitude’s completely different this year,” said senior lineman Sean Tews. “A lot of people have a really good attitude about this season, and I think we’re going to do really well.”

Batavia will jump with archrival Geneva to the Upstate Eight Conference this fall after the Western Sun dissolved. Larkin, Geneva and St. Charles North will visit Bulldog Stadium during league play, with West Chicago coming as a non-conference opponent in Week 2.

Batavia is set to open the season at Marmion at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

Among the returners are quarterback Noel Gaspari and running back Danny Seiton, who were underclassmen in their debut seasons in 2009. The offense revolved largely around runners Seiton and Emund Kabba, but Wilson says Gaspari has made strides in the passing game during recent seven-on-seven camps this summer.

Last week’s event with Benet Academy, Wheaton North and York was especially encouraging.

“Noel was completing all his passes, the defense looked great. I think we had six interceptions,” Wilson said. “We had a lot of energy and were doing good. I’m looking forward to seeing that come through when the season starts.”