CHURCH BULLETINS: Watch Night service begins at 11 p.m.

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, will host a New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service at 11 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Dec. 31.

Vegetable beef, chili on soup supper menu

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, invites the community to its “Hallelujah” Soup Supper on Saturday, Jan. 2.

The supper will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The delicious, homemade soups will be vegetable beef and chili.

The meal also includes crackers, bread and cheese, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. A child’s menu and carryouts are available.

The cost is $7 for adults and children ages 13 and older, $4 for kids 6 to 12, $2 for those 3 to 5 years old, free for younger children.

The proceeds will benefit the church’s building fund.

Benediction, healing service offered Jan. 8

PLAINFIELD – St. Mary Immaculate Parish invites everyone to Benediction followed by a Healing Service at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

St. Mary Immaculate Church is at 15629 S. Illinois 59, in Plainfield.

Fr. Aniello Salicone of the Xaverian Missionaries began his healing ministry in 1995, following an extraordinary experience of God’s love for each person.

He said that, over the years, he has witnessed miraculous healing, citing paralyzed individuals who have walked in his presence and blind individuals who have been able to perceive objects around them for the first time.

“I don’t heal. God does it,” he stresses, adding he is simply an instrument through which God’s power flows.

Father Salicone says that God’s love cannot be measured.

“We are all his No. 1,” he adds. “The more a person perceives the Lord’s love, the easier it is for that person to return to Him. Love others like Jesus loves you.”

More detailed information about Fr. Salicone is available at www.smip.org or you can contact Peter Blazina at (815) 729-3870 or via e-mail at pblazina@comcast.net.

Methodist church hosts blood drive on Jan. 9

COAL CITY – As the days get shorter and the to-do list gets longer, the American Red Cross is asking you to add one more item to your list, donate blood.

Recipients of blood products are not able to take a holiday from needing lifesaving blood. They are in constant need of a healthy supply. Please take time to give blood and change a life, starting with your own.

Coal City United Methodist Church is hosting a Community Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m on Jan. 9, 2010. The church is at 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City.

Please call the church to make an appointment at (815) 634-8670 or contact Karen Hart at (815) 458-6124.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome. A photo ID is required.

Awaken your Catholic faith

MINOOKA – Sometimes important things get away from us —things like faith. Is this you?

Too busy? Not been to church in a while? Children asking questions about faith that you’re not sure how to answer?

Looking for an opportunity to explore your faith?

Awakening Faith may be just right for you. This six-session series includes topics such as “Spirituality: What’s the Buzz?” “Can I Accept God’s Mercy?” “Can the Mass Make My Life Meaningful?” and “The Church and Me.”

You can learn and ask questions…all in a friendly and confidential setting with other Catholics. St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Minooka invites you to six Awakening Faith sessions, beginning on Jan. 10, 2010.

Sessions will continue from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every other Sunday through March 21, with the exception of Feb. 7, when the session will be from noon to 2 p.m.

There is no charge. Go to www.stmary-minooka.e-paluch.com for more information, or contact the parish at (815) 467-2233 or via e-mail at stmarysminooka@sbcglobal.net.

Income tax seminar planned for Jan. 10

PLAINFIELD – The St. Mary Immaculate Parish Financial Outreach team is presenting a seminar on Income Taxes from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10.

It will be held in the St. Mary Immaculate Parish, Upper Room. St. Mary’s is located at 15629 South Illinois 59 in Plainfield.

Diane Racich, a retired CPA and a St. Mary Immaculate parishioner will discuss topics including basic tax forms, what’s new for 2009, taxable and non-taxable income, cancellation of debt and your questions.

For more information contact FinancialOutreach@smip.org or call (815) 436-2651, ext 851.

Divorce support group will meet

DivorceCare recovery seminar and support group will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, First Christian Church, 455 W. Southmor Road, Morris.

DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Depression,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare,” and “Forgiveness.”

For more information, call the church at (815) 942-3454.

Chili Show Down kicks off the year

PLAINFIELD – St. Mary Immaculate Parish, Plainfield, is hosting its second annual Hoe Down and Chili Show Down.

Featuring Rev. Dan and the Ear-Reverends, the Hoe Down is set for Friday, Jan. 8. Rev. Dan is Father Daniel Hoehn, a former St. Mary's associate pastor. Fr. Dan and his "blue grass" band have entertained at several past parish events to rave reviews.

Dinner and the “Chili Show Down” start at 6 p.m. in St. Mary Immaculate’s Gym. Hoe Down music and dancing starts at 7 p.m.

The dinner menu includes chili, hot dogs, chips and soft drinks. Admission is $3 per person, with a maximum of $8 per family, paid at the door.

Or, families can enter their pot of chili for tasting and to be entered to win a door prize. It will be great fun for the entire family.

So that plans can be made to serve everyone, reservations are requested. Please, by Jan. 4, go to www.smip.org or call (815) 436-2651, ext. 846.

The Hoe Down and Chili Show Down is a St. Mary Immaculate Parish “Family of Faith Evening,” one of a series of social activities designed to provide an inexpensive evening out for the entire family.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 S. Illinois 59, Plainfield. With over 7,200 member families, St. Mary Immaculate is one of the largest Roman Catholic parishes in the U.S.

It is a vibrant, welcoming community with over 100 ministries serving God’s people in the Plainfield area. For more information about any “Family of Faith Evening,” St. Mary Immaculate Parish or any of its many services, please call (815) 436-2651 or go to www.smip.org.