Game of the Week Breakdown: St. Charles North at Glenbard West

IHSA CLASS 7A QUARTERFINAL NO. 12 ST. CHARLES NORTH (8-3) AT NO. 1 GLENBARD WEST (11-0), 1 p.m. today

St. Charles North North Stars

On offense

Four players enter today’s game averaging at least 4.1 yards per carry: quarterback Jake Bergren, running backs Ben Hodges and Max Novak and fullback Dirk Schmitt benefit from an experienced offensive line anchored by senior tackles Matt Mautone (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) and Ryan Brown (6-7, 260). That combo worked well together throughout last week’s 20-14 second-round victory against Elk Grove Village, while Bergren got reacquainted with 6-4 senior receiver Jeff Stolzenburg (two receptions, two touchdowns). Junior Josh Mikes, another 6-4 wideout, returned late in the season from a back injury.

On defense

Even as they keyed on do-everything Grenadiers quarterback Nick Meyer last week, the North Stars limited Elk Grove Village’s running game to 23 yards on 24 carries with their relentless 3-5 scheme. Dom Imbordino sealed the victory with an end-zone interception in the final minute, another solid contribution from an all-senior linebacking corps that includes Spencer Swarts, J.J. Weaver, Ben Dvorak and Matt Scanlon. A secondary led by Conner Mohs and Pat Killeen has shown improvement in defending the pass lately. The defensive line will be without senior end Brian Pedersen for the third straight week. What they need to do to win Win the battle against Walsh and Kuhn.

North knows something about lining up with two mammoth tackles, but its defensive front three largely is programmed to keep the other team’s line in place while five speedy linebackers attack. That might not be so easy against the Hilltoppers’ running game.

Glenbard West

On offense

With several North players and coaches looking on from the stands, Glenbard West unleashed its double-wing attack at Rockton Hononegah in the second round. The Hilltoppers opened the game with five straight runs before quarterback Tyler Warden (14 touchdowns, two interceptions) threw for a 16-yard score. Among the four or five backs that see consistent carries, seniors Adam Bruere, (103 carries, 747 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Pierre Washington-Steel, (81 carries, 682 yards, nine touchdowns) are most effective. Tackles Jordan Walsh (6-3, 280), an Arizona signee as a junior, and senior Greg Kuhn (6-2, 260) lead the line.

On defense

“We’ve been solid flocking to the ball and very solid at stopping the run,” said Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet, whose team yielded most of its 143 in a 27-14 win at Hononegah in garbage time. The 3-3-5 scheme thrives on consistent pressure from ends Tommy Schutt and Zach Marshall and tackle Andy Allen, who have helped the Hilltoppers limit opponents to an average of 53 yards on the ground this season. Linebacker Connor Loftus sparks a speedy, aggressive linebacking corps that compares to North’s. In the secondary, senior defensive back Jack Marston had two interceptions in the playoff-opening win against Rockford Guilford. What they need to do to win Stay consistent. The Hilltoppers own two relatively easy playoff victories but haven’t exactly played pristinely in either of them. Sliding down the stretch against Hononegah and being careless with the ball at times against Guilford still left players yearning for that elusive “complete game.”

Kevin Druley’s prediction: Glenbard West 28, St. Charles North 14