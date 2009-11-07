Coalers upended by Richmond-Burton

RICHMOND — Shortly after the Coal City at Richmond-Burton IHSA Class 4A playoff football game ended Saturday afternoon, a flight of three biplanes appeared overhead.

But the only things flying during the second-round contest were the Rockets. Richmond-Burton improved to 10-1 by soaring past the Coalers 44-6.

“We gave it a good effort, but they [the Rockets] were the better team today,” Coal City coach Lenny Onsen told his team in the post-game huddle. “That happens.”

Richmond-Burton were definitely the better team, churning out 401 net yards rushing while limiting the Coalers to a negative 2 yards on the ground. Coal City senior quarterback Colt Smith completed 13-of-18 passes for 144 yards.

“They’re pretty good,” assessed Smith afterward. “That was definitely the best team we have played all season. They have size and they’re fast. That is a very good team but we had a pretty good season.”

A season that ended 8-3 after the Rockets lifted off to a 30-0 lead at the break. Richmond-Burton scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters before adding solitary scores in each of the final pair of stanzas.

The only offensive answer by the Coalers was a 25-yard scoring strike from Colt Smith to senior wideout Alec Smith less than two minutes following intermission.

“Without a doubt, our defense played well,” pointed out Rockets coach Patrick Elder. “Especially in the first half. And our defense played set up our offense.”

R-B’s defense set up the offense by picking off three passes and coming up with a fumble recovery in addition to limiting Coal City to minus yardage on the ground. Senior fullback Kenneth Riordan led the Rockets with 17 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior halfback Justin Russell added 11 attempts for 157 yards and a pair of scores. Junior QB Adam Pitser chipped in with 3-of-7 passing for 39 yards and a solitary TD. R-B zoomed out to a 14-0 edge with less than three minutes gone. Riordanl bolted 43 yards for a score on the second play of the game. Kevin Klingenberg booted the PAT with 11:05 emblazoned on the clock.

After a directional pooch punt by Coalers junior Tyler Talty pinned the Rockets back on their own 5-yard line, Russell took the initial snap and went the distance to make it 13-0 at the 9:06 mark.