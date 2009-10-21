Bulldogs aim to make amends vs. Geneva

BATAVIA – When the Batavia football team was eliminated from playoff contention Week 6 against Yorkville, it was deeply painful, but all was not lost.

After all, Geneva was still on the schedule.

A Bulldogs program experiencing its roughest season of the decade vows to give all it has in the regular season finale on Friday, knowing a win against archrival Geneva would rewrite the team’s season obituary in a more flattering light.

“Definitely beating Geneva is probably the main thing that’s kept us [motivated],” Batavia senior linebacker Ian Powers said. “Get better so this last week, we can definitely bring all we’ve got.”

The Bulldogs (2-6) will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2002 after losing five of their first six games. That has left coach Mike Gaspari and his team in the unexpected position of playing for pride and grooming younger players for next year.

“I won’t lie to you, it’s not fun, but the kids have continued to work very hard in practice,” Gaspari said. “We’ve had very few poor practices all year and in the last month, we haven’t had a bad one.”

That resolve, and a struggling opponent, allowed Batavia to pummel DeKalb last week, 40-6, and build a little confidence going into the Geneva game. The visiting Vikings are 7-1 and can at least clinch a share of the Western Sun Conference title with a win, but Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said the Bulldogs have his team’s full attention despite Batavia’s unsightly record.

“In my eyes, the ’06 team is coming through the doors that went to the [state finals] and won conference,” Wicinski said. “They’re a great coaching staff with a great program ... and they ratchet up their intensity for Geneva, for this particular game. We’re preparing for bear. It’s same old, same old for us.”

Wicinski said his program remains mindful of 2006, when Batavia handed Geneva its only two losses by a combined score of 52-6. Since then, though, Geneva has won two straight in the series, much to Batavia senior offensive lineman Andrew Hansen’s dismay.

“We haven’t beat them in three years, since I was a freshman,” Hansen said. “Being the first team in three years to beat Geneva would definitely set a good tone for the team for next year.”

Batavia has played Glenbard South and Kaneland, a pair of WSC contenders, tight in losses this season. Gaspari thinks the Bulldogs can also be competitive against Geneva, which has won most of its games in close fashion.

Gaspari said closing a trying season with the Vikings gives his seniors a chance “to do something extraordinary.”

“For the seniors it really comes down to what kind of legacy they want to leave at the school,” Gaspari said. “Football is a senior-dominated game for the most part, and we’ve talked to the kids very bluntly about what they want to leave.”

Hansen is eager to seize that opportunity.

“We all are aware we don’t have any more practices left, we don’t have any more games ... the feeling would be a lot better about the season knowing that even though we didn’t play so good throughout the season, we finally got it together and beat our biggest rival,” Hansen said.