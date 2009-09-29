Prep Zone: Batavia football staring down long odds

Batavia football coaches have needed to do more than troubleshoot Xs and Os shortcomings this week. Bulldogs coach Mike Gaspari and his staff are dipping deep into their inspirational well to mend the bruised psyche of a Bulldogs team on the brink of elimination from playoff contention.

Batavia is smarting from a 21-17 Week 5 loss to Kaneland, the Bulldogs’ second loss of the season against an upper-tier Western Sun Conference team in which Batavia surrendered a lead late. Those losses to Kaneland and Glenbard South are difficult to regroup from emotionally.

After the Glenbard South loss, Batavia played one of its flattest games of the season in a 30-6 loss to Rochelle. The Bulldogs (1-4) know they can’t allow the Kaneland defeat to linger in similar fashion. One more loss and the Bulldogs’ streak of six straight playoff appearances is over.

Gaspari isn’t about to hit his players over the helmets with that fact, preferring not to put more pressure on the Bulldogs than they already feel. In a football-loving community like Batavia, you can bet players already know about the team’s playoff tradition, which is also chronicled on the back of T-shirts the players wear.

“The kids are aware of that,” Gaspari said. “How closely they look at it, I’m not sure. That’s the unique thing about coaching at this level. Regardless of the previous year, you really start over each year, and kids are very resilient at this age as far as starting over.”

In their efforts to be part-time coaches, part-time sports psychologists this week, Gaspari and Co. reminded the Bulldogs how painfully close they are to being a 3-2 squad. Then they noted that the 2006 Batavia team that played for a 6A state championship was whiskers away from owning that same record (the Bulldogs started 4-1 that year, with two of those wins coming by less than a touchdown).

“It’s interesting at this age how dramatically different and how fragile and close [success] can be from year to year,” Gaspari said. “So much of it is what you believe, and our confidence has been shaken up a couple times this year, so hopefully our kids continue to believe in themselves.”

Finishing off games late in the fourth quarter becomes the team’s No. 1 mission. While giving Glenbard South and Kaneland credit for clutch, game-winning drives in the final minutes, Gaspari is eager to see his team find some swagger in crunch time.

“We also have to step up and make a play,” Gaspari said. “And we just failed to do that in both those cases.”

Gaspari is not buying into the perception around town that the Bulldogs’ youth is what’s led to their unsightly record. Batavia starts five sophomores, a large number in a sport that demands physical maturity, but Gaspari said the sophs are doing their part.

“It’s interesting because that’s been kind of a general misconception – because we’re young, that’s why we’ve struggled,” Gaspari said. “But those kids have played very consistent throughout the course of the season, and really have continued to get better.”

That includes Gaspari’s son, sophomore quarterback Noel Gaspari. The Bulldogs’ passing game hasn’t taken off yet but Gaspari said he has seen strides from both Batavia’s receivers and its quarterback, who has shown toughness by fighting through several injuries.

One of those was an ankle sprain in the second quarter of the Kaneland game.

“A lot of kids would have come out and as a sophomore he’s insisted on staying in, and made a couple big plays, even with the injuries,” Gaspari said.

As bleak as 1-4 looks, the Bulldogs can realistically make their season a fight to the finish. Batavia’s next three opponents, Yorkville, Sycamore and DeKalb, are either middle-of-the-pack (Sycamore) or bottom-tier (Yorkville and DeKalb) teams in the Western Sun. Three of Batavia’s final four games are at home.

And Pete Koczmara, one of the Bulldogs’ top defensive players, is expected to return from injury for the Sycamore game on Oct. 9. Of course, the regular season finale sends unbeaten Geneva to town. But it would be an accomplishment for the Bulldogs to make that rivalry showdown extra meaningful, with a playoff berth in the balance, and Batavia has shown it can play with top teams on its schedule. Now the Bulldogs have to show they can finish teams off.

That’s where the coaching, and psychology, come into play.

