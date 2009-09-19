April 24, 2023
Sports - Kane County

PREP ROUNDUP: Burlington Central suffers third loss with slim defeat against Oregon

By Shaw Local News Network

OREGON – The Burlington Central football team dropped a close one at Oregon, 16-14, on Friday, in a Big Northern Conference crossover game.

The loss sends the Rockets to 1-3 on the season.

Central plays its first Big Northern East game next week at North Boone.

BOYS GOLF Rockford Lutheran 154, Burlington Central 171: At Sandy Hollow Golf Course in Rockford, Drew Kissel led Central with a 38 in a defeat.

Luke Fleming (42), Kyle Brook (44) and Matt Allison (47) also supplied counting scores for the Rockets. It was Kissel’s first round in the 30s of the season.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois