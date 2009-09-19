PREP ROUNDUP: Burlington Central suffers third loss with slim defeat against Oregon

OREGON – The Burlington Central football team dropped a close one at Oregon, 16-14, on Friday, in a Big Northern Conference crossover game.

The loss sends the Rockets to 1-3 on the season.

Central plays its first Big Northern East game next week at North Boone.

BOYS GOLF Rockford Lutheran 154, Burlington Central 171: At Sandy Hollow Golf Course in Rockford, Drew Kissel led Central with a 38 in a defeat.

Luke Fleming (42), Kyle Brook (44) and Matt Allison (47) also supplied counting scores for the Rockets. It was Kissel’s first round in the 30s of the season.