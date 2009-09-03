GAME OF THE WEEK: Huntley (1-0) at Kaneland (1-0)

RED RAIDERS On offense

Huntley racked up 10 touchdowns the last time it faced a Western Sun Conference opponent, outscoring Batavia, 70-63, in an IHSA Class 6A first-round playoff game in November. Although much of the firepower from that team has graduated, the confidence from the school’s second postseason berth in its history hasn’t gone anywhere. “We’ve been getting more competitive every year,” Red Raiders coach Steve Graves said. “The kids now think they have an opportunity every game they step in there.” Running back Brett Kleckner powers the ground game and ran for touchdowns of 8 and 18 yards last week against Wauconda.

On defense

The Red Raiders like to bring plenty of pressure from their line, and last week left Wauconda quarterback Brian Kent feeling little comfort in the pocket. Daimon Rosslein collected three of Huntley’s five sacks while Matt Zeis added to the rush. “They’re a physical team for sure,” Kaneland quarterback Joe Camiliere said. “They definitely have a lot more size than Burlington Central in Week 1 or any Western Sun team.” Huntley also aims to display multiple fronts to keep opponents guessing.

What the Red Raiders need to to do win

Special teams spurred last week’s 28-24 win against Wauconda, as Nick Davila returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns. Even one big return could turn the tide against Kaneland, though Huntley would be wise to try to control the clock with its running game.

KNIGHTS On offense

Kaneland operates from an efficient and effective spread attack bent on involving anyone who gets open. Running back Brock Dyer emerged as a dual threat in last week’s 35-0 victory against Burlington Central, rushing for 51 yards against the Rockets while getting most of his 121 receiving yards after the catch on screen passes from Camiliere. “All the skill position guys can do something with the ball,” said Camiliere, who passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more. “It’s just a matter of putting things together and executing.”

On defense

The ability to force turnovers can make or break a defense, and the Knights collected four against BC. Linebacker Derek Bus had two of them, snagging an interception and recovering a fumble. Kaneland returns nine starters from last year’s unit and is equally experienced on the line, at linebacker and in the secondary. Junior defensive tackle Jimmy Boyle will look to get after Kleckner and Huntley quarterback Brandon Luczak, with middle linebacker Brett Ketza and the secondary providing reinforcement.

What the Knights need to do to win

Stay confident. As the Red Raiders show their variety of fronts, Camiliere and Co. shouldn’t blink considering how many different defenses the unit exploited last season. If Ryley Bailey and the receiving corps continues to get open, the Knights can add Huntley’s to the list.

St. Charles East (0-1) at Naperville North (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. today Last week: St. Charles East lost to Geneva, 13-7. Naperville North rallied to beat Neuqua Valley, 28-21, in double overtime. Key for the Saints: East will find out early whether quarterback Nolan Possley can mount a passing attack, because running the ball with regularity should be a chore against the Huskies’ defense. North returns talented linebackers Nick Lifka, Jack Krejci and Arnas Gintautas from last season’s DuPage Valley Conference champs.

McHenry (0-1) at St. Charles North (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. today Last week: McHenry fell to Larkin, 15-6. St. Charles North scored 27 third-quarter points to beat Batavia, 43-13. Key for the North Stars: Running back Jordan Huxtable (ankle) and receiver Josh Mikes (back) will not play, as North coach Mark Gould is wary about bringing either back too soon. In the meantime, the quarterback carousel of Jake Bergren, Connor McShane and Matt Schiltz takes one more turn against a program coming off its first losing season since 1987. North’s line, which stood out last week, is the most stable part of the offense so far.

Morgan Park (1-0) at Geneva (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. today Last week: Morgan Park stifled Brother Rice, 19-3. Geneva stopped a late rally to beat St. Charles East, 13-6. Key for the Vikings: Senior defensive tackle Frank Boenzi dominated last week, but his ability to produce an encore could dictate Geneva’s chances here. A burly offensive line protects Mustangs quarterback DaRon Brown, including Maurice Goodman (6-foot-3, 330 pounds) and Jazzario Barrios (6-4, 320). Boenzi (6-3, 305) is big himself, though it will take a similarly-sized effort to help the Vikings avoid their first home loss since the 2006 Class 6A state semifinals against Batavia.

Batavia (0-1) at West Chicago (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. today Last week: Batavia struggled in the second half and lost to St. Charles North, 43-13. West Chicago was drubbed by Plainfield North, 36-7. Key for the Bulldogs: Coach Mike Gaspari says the team has “improved immensely” during practice this week as the defense looks to regroup from a letdown that began in Week 9 of 2008. The Wildcats’ offense, though lame in the opener, still offers an intriguing wrinkle considering coach Paul Reinke’s experience as an Arena Football League assistant. A strong showing from running back Piotr Koczmara would go a long way toward taking the pressure off Batavia’s unproven passing game.

Mundelein (0-1) at Marmion (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. today Last week: Mundelein suffered a shutout against Buffalo Grove, 26-0. Marmion squandered a two-touchdown lead and lost to South Elgin, 24-14. Key for the Cadets: Staying healthy looms atop any list for Marmion these days. Senior running back Matt Pircon is out for at least two weeks after suffering a shoulder injury against South Elgin, joining a quartet of other sidelined starters that includes three on defense. Mundelein still rushed for 198 yards in its shutout loss behind halfback Brandon Aranda.

DeKalb (1-0) at St. Francis (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. today Last week: DeKalb downed Ottawa, 38-12. St. Francis returned the opening kickoff for a score and defeated Yorkville, 35-7. Key for the Spartans: Scoring a second straight win against a Western Sun Conference foe won’t be as easy unless St. Francis contains Dylan Donnelly, who returned two interceptions for touchdowns while hauling in scoring passes of 63 and 37 yards against Ottawa.

Mendota (1-0) at Aurora Christian (1-0)

When: 7:15 p.m. today Last week: Mendota handled Walther Lutheran, 40-13. Aurora Christian shut out DuSable, 47-0. Key for the Eagles: Aurora Christian’s young defense must stop Mendota running back Kurtis Knapp, an alum of Eagles coach Don Beebe’s House of Speed training camp who parched Walther Lutheran for 169 yards on 18 carries and five touchdowns last week.

Sycamore (1-0) at Burlington Central (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. today Last week: Sycamore hammered Streator, 42-7. Burlington Central lost at Kaneland, 35-0. Key for the Rockets: Quarterback Tim Maroder and Co. need to find a way to solve the Spartans’ defense, which limited Streator to zero first downs and negative-7 yards of offense to set the tone in last week’s first half.

Aurora Central Catholic (0-1) at Marengo (1-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday Last week: ACC was blasted by Genoa-Kingston, 44-0. Marengo topped Chicago Christian, 20-0. Key for the Chargers: Suffering a second straight shutout is an unfortunate possibility for Aurora Central Catholic, but the Chargers might take consolation in their opponent. Marengo was 1-35 in the past four seasons before knocking off perennial playoff contender Chicago Christian.