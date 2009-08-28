Opposites ready for clash in Week 1: Oregon, Richmond-Burton at different places as 2009 season kicks off

When the Oregon Hawks traveled to the north Chicago suburb of Richmond 366 days ago, they knew exactly who they were.

The Richmond-Burton Rockets, on the other hand, were searching for their identity amid a junior-laden lineup. The result was a somewhat predictable 33-14 Oregon romp.

The tables have turned for the Rockets’ visit to Landers-Loomis Field tonight.

“The main difference last year was we were a senior-dominated team and were very steady all year,” Oregon coach John Bothe said. “They were junior-dominated and didn’t really find themselves until they were 1-4.

“Things are turned around this year; we’re replacing a lot of people and they have nearly every significant player back. Things are just completely different on both sides.”

While the Hawks went undefeated through the regular season and vindicated everybody’s faith in them with a strong run to the Class 3A semifinals, the Rockets shocked the state by winning their final four games of the regular season and continuing their hot run with a trip to the 4A semifinals. This season, Bothe hopes his Hawks can learn from the example Richmond-Burton set a year ago. The Rockets barely squeaked into the postseason, rallying for a come-from-behind win in Week 9 to secure their berth.

“They never gave up, kept improving every week and gave themselves a chance to make that playoff run,” Bothe said. “They’re a good example for us if. Even if we go through some growing pains early in the season, we can still do good things by the end.”

Richmond-Burton’s Wing-T is run by a junior quarterback with a year of experience under his belt and anchored by a pair of senior running backs who started last year as juniors. Bothe said that after simplifying their offense and defense last season to find what they did well, the Rockets slowly built on that throughout the season. This year, there won’t be any learning curve for Richmond-Burton.

“They won’t have to spend a lot of time figuring out what works,” Bothe said. “They’re going to start where they left off last year and just get better and better.”

The key for the Hawks will be to control the ball on offense and limit mistakes, focusing mainly on field position and taking time off the clock. Defensively, Bothe wants to try and make the Rockets one-dimensional. “Offensively, we don’t have the big-play capability that we had last year, so we have to control things and focus on small steps,” Bothe said.

“Defensively, we have to be solid against the run. We can’t let them have success both on the ground and through the air while we get our feet under us.” The battle of 2008 semifinalists in Week 1 is quite a way to open the 2009 season. The Hawks are ready for the challenge, however. “I like that we’re tested right away,” Bothe said. “I’d rather find out what we’re made of right away than get a false sense of accomplishment for a few weeks and then see it burst. “If we do well, we have a great step to build off of. If we don’t do well, we still have 8 weeks to correct things. Either way, win or lose, we want this game to make us better for next week.”

Richmond-Burton at Oregon When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Landers-Loomis Field Radio: WSEY-FM (95.7)

Fast fact: Both teams made it to the semifinals last season, Oregon in Class 3A and Richmond-Burton in 4A.