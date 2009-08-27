Game of the Week Breakdown: Geneva at St. Charles East

Geneva (0-0) at St. Charles East (0-0), 7:30 p.m. today

St. Charles East Saints On offense

Adapting to new skill players should leave first-year coach Mark Fields eager to test a revamped roster, which includes converted receiver Nolan Possley returning to quarterback and born-again runner Corey Campbell, a speedy senior who did not play football the past two seasons. Zach Zajicek joins Campbell under the small-but-quick mold, while defenders Matt Payne and Jonathan Voytilla will get plenty of chances to pound away in short yardage situations. Receivers Tyler Nutting, Drayton Heather and Charlie Fisher will play both ways, as well. Whether East favors the run or pass, its line figures to make time for both. Senior tackles Eric Olstad (6-4, 300) and Mark Lindholm (6-4, 320) provide considerable cushion.

On defense

With middle linebacker Pat Friel among the players gone to graduation, the Saints will fill in with 5-11, 185-pound senior Phil Bucaro, who heads a group of hard hitters that includes classmates Anders Johnson and Mike Lang. Up front, Jess Striedl plugs another two-way hole, bringing size and speed from tight end to defensive end, while Voytilla and Lindholm also will look to assert themselves in the rotation on the line. Payne should be even more exciting to watch at safety after a rigid offseason of exposure camps and weight training. The added strength might make him the strong point of the secondary. What the Saints need to do to win Stay hydrated. East’s glut of two-way players brings notable skill and potential, but the season opener always offers a measuring stick for conditioning. Whether the Saints keep running at full speed throughout their first Friday night will go a long way toward determining their efficiency.

Geneva Vikings On offense

Quarterback Brandon Beitzel entered last season with hype similar to the kind he’s getting now, but it mattered little once graduate Michael Ratay gained steam. The record-setting running back emerged as the focal point of the offense again, with Beitzel mostly throwing to throw teams off. These days, Beitzel returns as the lone starter from an offense that helped the Vikings reach the IHSA Class 7A state title game, and he’ll play behind a line, receiving corps and running back tandem that continues to jell. Vikings coach Rob Wicinski aims to uphold his history of balanced attacks, with seniors Jay Graffagna (5-11, 190) and Michael Santacaterina (6-0, 205) splitting the bulk of the carries.

On defense

The Vikings’ four returning starters provide stability at key positions, starting up front with 6-3, 300-pound senior tackle Frank Boenzi, an emerging prospect getting Division I attention. Middle linebacker Bret Shannon falls in behind him after moving over from an outside spot last season. In the backfield, Nolan block is back along with Santacaterina, who says playing two ways at such active spots “shouldn’t be a problem. I’m used to running around.” Wicinski said the handful of other players stepping in as starters developed as camp progressed, but tonight should help determine their staying power.

“We need to get some data,” Wicinski said, “and that’s what the first game is all about.” What the Vikings need to do to win Geneva graduated most of its firepower from last season, though the theme of repeating its postseason run lingers with the new bunch. Making big plays in big spots was the Vikings’ forte a year ago, and a few more tonight should make the difference against another team with roster turnover.

Kevin Druley’s prediction: Geneva 21, St. Charles East 17