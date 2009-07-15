No revamping planned in Batavia

BATAVIA – Halloween 2008 goes down as one of the spookiest nights of Dennis Piron’s life.

The Batavia football defensive coordinator saw his defense play a leading role in a playoff game that set IHSA records for points and yardage, a 70-63 Bulldogs loss to Huntley.

How bad was it for the Bulldogs’ defense?

“Immediately after the game, we kind of almost wanted to quit coaching – I’ll be honest with you,” Piron said.

Whatever forces were at work that night – crisp Huntley misdirection on a dimly lit field against an overmatched defense chief among them – the Bulldogs’ defense envisions an imminent return to normalcy, starting with the Aug. 28 season opener against St. Charles North.

“It was a crazy night, and we’ve really put it behind us,” Piron said Wednesday after Batavia’s summer camp session. “We think we’re going to be very good defensively.”

Matter of fact, Bulldogs head coach Mike Gaspari said the Bulldogs’ defense is in better shape at this point than the offense, which lost several stars to graduation. Given Batavia’s history of solid defense – including a fearsome unit that keyed a state championship game berth in 2006 – Gaspari said there is little revamping needed in the program’s defensive framework.

In other words: consider last season, particularly the ending, a fluke.

“There’s a couple little things we’re going to tweak but not anything dramatic,” said Gaspari, whose sophomore son, Noel, is in the running for the Bulldogs’ quarterback job. “We have a system in place that’s been proven over the years.”

A combination of more experience and efforts to teach the Bulldogs’ schemes more clearly should pay dividends, Gaspari figures.

“I think there were a lot of times last year defensively where maybe the kids weren’t real comfortable with what we were doing,” Gaspari said. “I think this year we’re trying to simplify it as much as anything.”

Batavia has a couple more weeks of summer workouts, including a 7-on-7 competition at Benet, before taking a break leading up to preseason practice in mid-August.

The Bulldogs are banking on defensive leadership from seniors Mike Greco, Ian Powers and Piotr Koczmara. Sophomore defensive tackle Alec Lyons, who played on the varsity as a freshman, has turned in one of the program’s most impressive offseasons.

“Alec Lyons looks like a whole different human being out here this year. ... He almost looks like he’s going to have three senior years,” Gaspari said.

Another promising sophomore, Sam Burnoski, is in contention for a starting cornerback spot. Burnoski said the defense is eager to live up to the unit’s proud tradition.

“That’s definitely a Batavia thing,” Burnoski said. “No one likes facing us.”

Batavia annually fields among the largest rosters in the area, allowing for the luxury of few two-way players. While that enables Batavia to be fresher than many of its opponents late in games, Piron acknowledged it can be a double-edged sword in some instances, such as last season, when there might not be enough high-level talent to go around.

“A few more two-way players might have tipped the balance a little bit more in our favor [against Huntley] but I think Mike is always going to be of the philosophy that we’re going to play as many players as possible at Batavia High School,” Piron said. “When you’ve got this much enthusiasm for the game of football, it sure would stink to have 11 or 12 starters on game night instead of 22 unique starters.”

The more options the better for the Bulldogs to restore order to the defense.