Police Beat: June 11, 2009

Police reports for Johnsburg, Round Lake Beach

JOHNSBURG • Brandon B. Staveteig, 25, 4902 Waltshine Lane, McHenry was charged Sunday, June 7, with driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving in the wrong lane and improper lane use. • Lawrence P. Current, 20, of 423 Lily Lane, McHenry, was charged Saturday, June 6, with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

ROUND LAKE BEACH • Jose L. Huerta, 32, of 1501 Elm St., in Round Lake Beach, was charged Friday, June 5, with driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent. • Kristina D. Wiley, 18, of 481 Meadowgreen Lane, Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, June 6, with retail theft. • Adrian Rivera, 37, of 1607 N. Brentwood Lane, Round Lake Beach, was charged Saturday, June 6, with domestic battery. • Rick M. Roberts, 26, of 2139 Red Oak Drive, Round Lake, was charged SAturday, June 6, with driving under the influence and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent.