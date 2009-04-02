December 01, 2023
News - Lake County
Police Beat for April 2: Mundelein

By Shaw Local News Network

• Andrew J. Wisniewski, 21, of 1119 Gail Drive, Buffalo Grove, was charged Thursday, March 12, with driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing police, speeding, disregarding a stop sign and possession of marijuana.

• Ryan C. Hansen, 19, of 116 S. Hickory St., Mundelein, was charged Monday, March 23, with consumption of alcohol by a minor and public intoxication.

• Armando M. Arebalo, 29, of 513 E. Orchard St., Mundelein, was charged Sunday, March 22, with battery, resisting a peace officer, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

