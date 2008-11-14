Morris beats Oswego East on Senior Night

BY MIKE CUNNIFF Herald Sports Writer

The adage espoused by many football coaches is “defense wins championships.”

And that mantra is certainly true.

But a lot of Morris Redskins football fans are more than happy to see a lot of offense.

For the second straight week, the Redskins “O” dominated the action as Morris posted a 41-7 victory over the Oswego East Wolves in Southwest Prairie Conference action on the MCHS turf Friday night.

The Redskins had tallied just 39 points while scuffling to a 2-4 record in the opening half-dozen weeks of the season. Last Friday, Morris put 28 points on the board in a SPC triumph over the Plainfield South Cougars.

The offensive onslaught continued on “Senior Night” Friday as the Redskins found the end zone four times to grab a 27-0 lead at half. Morris then scored on its opening two possessions following the break to kick in a running clock.

Oswego East coach Mark Green, whose team falls to 1-5 in the conference and 2-6 overall with the defeat, said the explanation for the lop-sided loss was simple.

”They knocked us off the football,” said Green. “They had their way with us up front. Football games are won and lost in the trenches and they won the battle on both sides of the ball up front.”

”We came out ready,” noted Redskins coach George Dergo. “And the special teams gave us great field position early. We blocked the punt, took it right in and scored. And then the defense held them again, we got the ball back again and we were able to stick the next one in. That set the momentum of the game.”

The Wolves took the opening kickoff and gained just a solitary yard before Morris junior defensive end Tyler Thetard blocked a punt by Steven Rivera. The Redskins took over on the East 34 just 1:48 in. Less than two minutes later, senior fullback Drew Tondini completed a five-play drive with a 5-yard TD run thanks to a clear-out block by senior guard Jon Lyle.

The PAT kick by David Balzer made it 7-0 with 8:24 left. The Tondini score was the first offensive touchdown by Morris at home (the fourth game) this season.It took less than three minutes for the Redskins to double their advantage. After tackles for loss by junior nose guard Robert Hicks (dropping senior halfback Lance Ewing a yard shy of the line of scrimmage) and Tyler Ness (halting Rivera on a pass completion for a negative 2), a 25-yard punt gave Morris possession at the East 42.Two runs by Adam Tondini (picking up 17 yards) and three by senior halfback Jack Allen (for 19), coupled with an off-sides penalty on the Wolves set up a 3-yard TD blast by Allen over left tackle. A conversion run by Drew Tondini (off a flip by holder Matt Hussey) was halted by Lennie Loberg.

The Redskins defense accounted for the next score with senior cornerback Zach Flood returning a fumble recovery 39 yards for a score with 6:58 remaining in the second stanza.

”They were running an option and I was turning my man inside,” said Flood. “Somebody stripped the ball out and it took a good bounce right up to me. I just grabbed it and took off.”

Jeremy Guzzonato ran the next East punt back from his own 9 to the Wolves 14, but a blocking-in-the-back flag set Morris back to its own 35. It took the Redskins less than three minutes to up its edge to 27-0. Adam Tondini (five carries for 45 yards) and Drew Tondini (two jaunts for 20) alternated with Adam, getting the final dozen paces for the score with 2:07 showing. Balzer provided the PAT.An 86-yard run by East senior QB Josh Aceret helped the Wolves get on the board (for a couple of seconds) before the buzzer went off. Aceret broke clear but was nabbed from behind by Jordan Bruyn to save the TD. Aceret then bolted in from the 9 on the next snap, only to have the apparent touchdown negated by an illegal motion penalty. Another illegal motion yellow hanky left East at the 12 when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

Kicking in the running clock for the Redskins were touchdowns by Adam Tondini (4-yard run with 9:32 showing in the third frame) and an 8-yard quarterback keeper by Hussey around left end with 4:54 left.

East averted its second shutout of the year via a 1-yard run by wide receiver-turned-quarterback TaDarious Douglas with 54.6 seconds left in the game. Jamal El-Harazin booted the PAT.