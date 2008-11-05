Cogs to host rival Hampshire

By DOUG OLESON

Two local football teams will meet in regional play this Friday night.

Genoa-Kingston (7-2) will host Hampshire (6-3) in the first round of the Illinois High School Association Class 4A state playoffs. The Cogs are rated sixth, while the Whips come into the game ranked 11th.

Hampshire enters the game as one of the hottest teams in the area. After losing its first three games, the Whips rebounded to win their last six, including a decisive 34-7 win over Marengo last Friday night to claim the Big Northern Eastern Conference title.

Despite going 5-4 last year, the Whips just missed the playoffs because they hadn’t accumulated enough playoff points. Winning the conference title with six overall wins assured them of a place this year.

The Cogs, who took third in the Big Northern Western Division Conference, won their first five games of the season before losing to powerhouses Oregon and Stillman Valley. G-K ended its regular season by squeaking past Byron, 15-12, last Friday.

Hampshire also lost to unbeaten and state-ranked Oregon. It came in the third week of the season in a driving rain in double overtime.

For the season, Hampshire outscored its opponents, 198-104, while the Cogs outscored theirs, 289-151.

The Huntley Red Raiders (8-1) will host Batavia (6-3) in a class 6A match up. Huntley is rated fifth and their opponents are 12th.

This is only the third time a Huntley football team has reached the playoffs.

Elsewhere, Kaneland will play Saturday at Sterling in a class 5A game, while Sandwich travels to Coal City for a 6 p.m. game Saturday.

One local team that just missed the playoffs was Hiawatha.

The Hawks ended their season with a 20-6 win over CICS last Saturday afternoon. The win gave the Hawks a record of 4-5, their best performance in several years. Last year, Coach Sean Donnelly’s team finished 2-7.

A couple of untimely turnovers in their 10-8 loss to Rockford Christian the week before may have cost the Hawks a trip to the playoffs.

Also finishing 4-5 was Sycamore, which lost to Glenbard South, 13-0, in their season finale last Friday. A win would have earned coach Joe Ryan’s team their second straight playoff berth. in 2007, the Spartans edged GBS to qualify for the first time since 2002.

2008 was a disappointing season for the Burlington Central Rockets. Their 42-16 loss to Harvard last Friday ended their season at 2-7.

It was also another tough season for the DeKalb Barbs (1-8), who lost to Rochelle, 44-8, last Friday night. DeKalb’s only touchdown came on a 64-yard fourth quarter run by senior Damian Nelson. For Nelson, it was his final carry in his high school football career.