Hampshire heads toward playoff berth

By DOUG OLESON

HAMPSHIRE - Friday night, the Hampshire Whips’ football team is hoping to do something they just missed doing last year - make the playoffs.

This Friday, the Whips will travel to Marengo for their final game of the regular season.

A victory will give the Whips the Big Northern Eastern Division title, as well as a 6-3 record. Either one will assure them a place in the playoffs.

A year ago, Hampshire defeated Marengo, 28-7, in their last regular season game to finish 5-4.Normally, five wins is good enough to make the playoffs. Unfortunately, last season’s Whips didn’t have enough playoff points to make it.

According to the Illinois High School Association Web site, there are a number of ways a football team can make the playoffs.

The first one is by winning their conference title with at least six wins.

After that, there are three main criteria, including: 1.) the total number of wins; 2.) playoff points, which is a combination of wins of your opponents; 3.) the combination of total wins of your defeated opponents.

According to Hampshire’s head coach Dan Cavanaugh, there is another way the Whips could get in: if Richmond-Burton, who is a game behind Hampshire, should lose on Friday.

“We’d be tied, but we beat them in head to head,” Cavanaugh said. “So we’re pretty good right now.”

Cavanaugh said you never know where the cutoff will be for playoff points.Entering this week, the Whips have 30 playoff points, tied for third in the conference.

The Whips assured themselves of at least a tie for the conference title with their 21-0 win over Burlington Central last Friday.

The win was their fifth straight after dropping their first three of the season.

“This was one of our goals this year,” Hampshire quarterback Evan Brenner said, about winning the conference title.

“We’re not doing anything differently right now than we did then,” Cavanaugh said, adding that the Whips opened the season with some pretty tough opponents.

The key to the turnaround, he said, probably came in their loss to unbeaten and state-ranked Oregon in the third game of the season.

“That turned around our season,” Cavanaugh said.

“We knew we could play like this,” Brenner said. “It was just a matter of doing it.”

Hampshire’s final foe is Marengo. After losing a 49-7 blowout to Richmond-Burton last weekend, the Indians are 1-7 on the season, including 0-4 in conference play. Marengo has been outscored, 134-344. At least one Hampshire player wants to go well beyond this week.

“We all want to make the playoffs,” Hampshire senior Ron Bronke said. “We want to break the second game jinx.”

He was referring to the Whips, once they get into the playoffs, having trouble going past their second-round game.Time will tell.

Hampshire delights in spoiling BC homecoming

BURLINGTON - James Goebbert probably summed it up best.

“My brother (Jake) was a senior when we beat them and now I’m a senior and we beat them,” Goebbert said moments after the Hampshire Whips beat Burlington Central, 21-0, last Friday night. The win gave the Whips a record of 5-3 and at least a tie for the Big Northern Eastern Conference title, while dropping the Rockets to 2-6.

“That wasn’t that long ago,” Hampshire coach Dan Cavanaugh said. “What, about three or four years ago.”

Regardless, the Hampshire players were in a celebratory mood.“It was a fun game,” Goebbert said.He wasn’t alone in his feelings.

“This is great,” fellow Hampshire senior Ron Bronke said. “Every time I’ve been on varsity, we’ve lost to them.”

“This is big,” Hampshire quarterback Evan Brenner said. “It’s really good beating your rival at their home on homecoming.”

Brenner and Goebbert connected on a touchdown pass for the Whips’ first score of the game.Sandwiched around them, running back Joe Moore added a pair of rushing touchdowns of 1 and 3 yards.Hampshire’s other score came on a safety early in the fourth quarter.

Although it didn’t show in the final statistics, Brenner had one of the best plays of the game. Dropping back to punt late in the third quarter, a low snap forced him to get off a quick kick to just avoid the oncoming rush of BC’s Max Kling.

- Doug Oleson