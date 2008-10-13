Redskins gear up for Oswego

By T.G. Smith Herald Sports Editor

The Morris and Oswego football teams have at least one thing in common heading into Week four of the IHSA season on Friday night - both squads are coming off of wins in a high-intensity game against a neighboring rival. While Morris was blanking Minooka 8-0 last weekend, Oswego shut out Oswego East by a 36-0 count. Besides the obvious fact that both Southwest Prairie Conference schools also like to run the ball and control the game defensively, the Panthers may be one up on the locals in that they have a star offensive threat in 6-3, 230-pound running back Tim Riley.

When the Panthers are on Offense

The Northwestern-bound Riley has piled up two gargantuan games of the three played by Oswego this year. Against Benet Academy he rushed 27 times for 165 yards and scored four times and against East he ran the ball 22 times for 211 yards and four more scores (one via reception).

“That kid can run. Riley’s tough,” Morris coach George Dergo said. “They are an offense that is going to try and knock you down with their big guys up front, similar to our offense in the power I. They want to knock you off the ball and overpower you.”

While Riley has garnered most of the headlines this year, the Oswego offensive line certainly has been more than a supporting cast. The line consists of Alex Laughlin, Mike Wulff, Mike Greenwood, Collin Siebert and Jordan Jeffries. Across the board, they average 6-3, 250 pounds. And fullbacks Adam Brooking and Brandt Stone appear to be more than capable shooting through gaps, taking out a linebacker and letting Riley run wild.

“We have to find gaps and to play gap defense. We need to be disciplined,” Dergo said. “Oswego will probably be our toughest test on the ground we have faced this year.”The Panthers haven’t thrown the ball much at all this season with quarterback Nick Welch completing a touchdown pass to Marty Resner and one to Riley.“

If I had to bet, I’d have to say that this game will be won and lost by stopping the run,” Dergo said.

When the Redskins are on Offense

The big five on the Oswego defense who have been getting the most notoriety this year have been Ryan Brusatori, Trevor Kittilsen, Dan Howell, Jim McHugh and Joe Kwiatowski. Kittleson is a defensive lineman who had five tackles and a sack last week against Oswego East and Kwiatkowski a defensive back who garnered an interception in the same game.

“They come off the ball fast and have good athletes who can run,” Dergo said. “They’re going to man up and then they’ll switch things around. They play a 5-3 base but we’re also seen a 4-3 and sometimes they’ll even give you a 3-5 look. They’ll also play zone.”

Morris has scored just one offensive touchdown this season and has gone nine quarters without hitting paydirt. While most of the Morris playbook was thrown out the window last week due to brutal field conditions, Dergo knows his team has got to learn to do a better job with moving the ball on first down.

“People can always say about the offense that there is this, that or the other thing going on but we’re working on it,” he said. “We’ve actually been doing a good job of getting good chunks of yards this year but how many times have we had third and three so far? If we stop getting second-and-14 or second-and-12 after first down, we would be no problem. It’s up to the guys to get organized so that we can use our weapons.”

Will Revenge Play a Factor?

Morris stole a game from Oswego by scoring twice inside the final 40 seconds to win the SPC opener for the two schools in 2007.

“After last year, we know that they are going to be wanting to come in here and get back at us,” Dergo said.“They (the Redskins) ended our conference champs streak and this year we vowed ‘We’re conference champs’ - we’re not going to let that happen again,” McHugh told the Aurora Beacon News after last week’s win.

And Field Conditions?

“The field is pretty good. We’ve kept the grass long ... it’s in good shape,” Dergo said. “It looks a little chewed up and it’s mushy but once it dries, it will be fine. The field will not be a factor. In fact, I’d bet most people won’t even notice a difference.”

The Final Word

“We want to see how we’ve improved. We’ve worked on a lot of things in the last two weeks,” Dergo said. “It should be some fun stuff.”

Kickoff

Set for around 7 p.m. after the sophomore contest.