Lights go out at Morris in 29-0 Oswego victory

By T.G. SMITH Herald Sports Editor

Perhaps Morris coach George Dergo best summed up Friday night’s 29-0 loss at home to Oswego on a night in which the stadium lights went out and there was a 35-minute delay.

”This season sure has had its share of story lines hasn’t it. We had the running clock, we had the Mud Bowl last week and now we’ve got the lights going out,” he said. “If nothing else, this season has been interesting. It’s almost like we’re thinking now - what else can happen?”

What happened on Friday was that a persistent Oswego football team came in to town determined to run the ball behind an offensive line which averages out in the neighborhood of 6-3 and 250 pounds. The Panthers made the most of their touches on the night, running the ball 63 times for 328 yards.

”We feel fortunate. Our offensive line blocked real well,” Oswego coach Dave Keeley said. “This year we have a lot of kids in the right spot and they are stepping it up on both offense, defense and special teams.”

Oswego’s feature back on the night Tim Riley (6-2, 230) picked up his third 100-yard game on the season by running for 155 yards on 29 carries while Sean Danielson chipped in with 105 yards in 15 carries.

”They are exactly what we knew they would be. The kids fought hard but the defense was on the field all night,” Morris Defensive Coordinator Andy Peterson said. “We didn’t make a lot of mistakes and give up a lot of big plays but when you are getting 3-4-5 yards a carry, you don’t have to be fancy.”

Of the 63 rushes attempted, just nine went for 10 yards or more. The Northwestern bound Riley’s biggest carry went for 15 yards and Danielson had one run for 36 yards. Other than a 13-yard completion from Nick Welch to Marty Resner and a 20-yard pass from Welch to Joe Kwiatkowski, the rest of the Oswego attack was a very effective Punch and Judy.

On the other side of the ball, the Morris offensive woes continued against the Panthers. Morris came out in a spread offense and went winging the ball behind quarterback Matt Hussey. Hussey competed 12-of-21 passes on the night for 108 yards while the team ran the ball 10 times for 36 - which happened mostly at the end of the game in the final drive.”

We were going 3-and-out and they were moving the ball 3, 4, 3, 5, 7 yards at a time. They were eating the clock up on us,” Morris coach George Dergo pointed out. “They probably had a 40-8 advantage in time of possession tonight.”

The game didn’t start out so well for Morris as the team went 3-and-out after receiving the kickoff and then had the ensuing punt blocked by Jim McHugh. Oswego took possession on the Morris 13 and two plays later scored on a 10-yard scamper by Riley. Zach Davis’ kick at 9:03 made it 7-0.The score went to 14-0 at 2:01 of the same frame when Oswego went 80 yards in 10 plays covering 4:46. The Panthers’ next points came on another blocked punt by McHugh but this time it was recovered in the end zone by Morris and a safety was assessed. Oswego then added insult to injury by scoring right before the half on a 5-yard TD pass from Welch to Riley and the PAT kick made it 23-0 at halftime.

A 1-yard TD run by Brandt Stone (and missed PAT kick) accounted for the 29-0 final.